Bacteria are organisms that consist of a single cell without a nucleus and with distinct structural, physiological and evolutionary characteristics. Bacteria form one of the three domains of life; the others are archaea and eukaryotes. Bacterial species and their habitats exhibit great diversity.
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Contrasting mechanisms of growth in two model rod-shaped bacteria
Protein MreB participates in elongation of sidewalls during growth of most rod-shaped bacteria. Here, the authors use fluorescence microscopy and single-particle tracking to visualize MreB, showing that Bacillus subtilis and Escherichia coli appear to use different strategies to adapt to growth rate variations.Nature Communications 8, 15370
Dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes from antibiotic producers to pathogens
Some antibiotic resistance genes found in pathogenic bacteria might derive from antibiotic-producing actinobacteria. Here, Jiang et al. provide bioinformatic and experimental evidence supporting this hypothesis, and propose a specific mechanism for the transfer of these genes between bacterial phyla.Nature Communications 8, 15784
Bacterial evolution: The origins of pathogenic enterococci
This study investigates the origins of multidrug-resistant pathogenic enterococci.
Bacterial physiology: An inside job on metabolism
Two new studies reveal how Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts to environmental stresses that are associated with an intracellular lifestyle.
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.
Bacterial pathogenesis: Campylobacter follows the clues
Luethy et al. show that metabolites produced by the gut microbiota can modulate the expression of Campylobacter jejuni determinants that are required for growth, commensalism and virulence.
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Sepsis: Prophylactic antibiotic for prostate biopsy: the carbapenem gamble
Sepsis is an infrequent but serious adverse risk of transrectal ultrasonography-guided prostate biopsy. A new study evaluated whether the use of single-dose ertapenem, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, resulted in increased carbapenem resistance following biopsy. However, physicians need to carefully consider the risks of antibiotic resistance when balancing the benefit of broad-spectrum antibiosis against a 1% risk of sepsis.