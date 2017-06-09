Latest Research and Reviews
Mycelium-mediated transfer of water and nutrients stimulates bacterial activity in dry and oligotrophic environments
The maintenance of bacterial and fungal activity is essential for ecosystem functioning, particularly in dry soils where the two phyla co-exist. Here, Worrich and colleagues show experimentally that mycelia traffic water and nutrients and thereby stimulate bacterial activity in stressful conditions.Nature Communications 8, 15472
Comparison of Different Drying Methods for Recovery of Mushroom DNAScientific Reports 7, 3009
News and Comment
News and Views |
Fossil eukaryotes: Fungal origins?
Newly discovered filamentous fossils from 2.4-billion-year-old oceanic lavas suggest that eukaryotes of possible fungal affinity are much older than previously thought.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0147
Correspondence |
Unknown risks to soil biodiversity from commercial fungal inoculantsNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0115
Research Highlights |
Bacterial development: Streptomyces' cue to leave
This study shows that co-culturing Streptomyces venezuelae with the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae triggers a previously unknown growth mode in S. venezuelae that enables cells to explore their environment.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 134–135
News and Views |
Immune evasion: Face changing in the fungal opera
Growth of Candida albicans on different host carbon sources reveals that the cell wall is a live organelle that can respond to alterations in the environment by masking a cell surface epitope to protect the fungal cell from the host immune response.Nature Microbiology 2, 16266
Research Highlights |
Antifungals: Uncovering new drugs and targets
Two studies discover new avenues that could be explored for the novel therapeutic intervention of fungal infections.