Industrial microbiology

- Nature 546, 44–45
Bactericidal metabolites from Phellinus noxius HN-1 against Microcystis aeruginosaScientific Reports 7, 3133
Time-programmable drug dosing allows the manipulation, suppression and reversal of antibiotic drug resistance in vitro
It is unclear whether strategies involving antibiotic cycling can efficiently control the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Here, Yoshida et al. show that the evolution of multi-drug-resistant bacteria in vitro can be manipulated by administering pairs of antibiotics and switching between them.Nature Communications 8, 15589
Mycelium-mediated transfer of water and nutrients stimulates bacterial activity in dry and oligotrophic environments
The maintenance of bacterial and fungal activity is essential for ecosystem functioning, particularly in dry soils where the two phyla co-exist. Here, Worrich and colleagues show experimentally that mycelia traffic water and nutrients and thereby stimulate bacterial activity in stressful conditions.Nature Communications 8, 15472
Dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes from antibiotic producers to pathogens
Some antibiotic resistance genes found in pathogenic bacteria might derive from antibiotic-producing actinobacteria. Here, Jiang et al. provide bioinformatic and experimental evidence supporting this hypothesis, and propose a specific mechanism for the transfer of these genes between bacterial phyla.Nature Communications 8, 15784
Microbiology: Diversity breeds tolerance
A gene has been identified that underpins the capacity of mycobacterial cells to divide to produce physiologically different daughter cells. This finding has implications for drug treatment of tuberculosis. See Letter p.153Nature 546, 44–45
Infection: Intravesical gentamicin ameliorates recurrent UTI
Antibiotic resistance has a language problem
A failure to use words clearly undermines the global response to antimicrobials' waning usefulness. Standardize terminology, urge Marc Mendelson and colleagues.
Helicobacter pylori infection and antibiotic resistance: a WHO high priority?
The WHO listed Helicobacter pylori among 16 antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health. Given the alarmingly high H. pylori antibiotic resistance rates, antibiotic stewardship programmes need to be developed and implemented. Future research should explore provider and systems-level barriers to H. pylori antibiotic susceptibility testing.
Antimicrobials: Expressing antibiotic gene clusters
Bacterial specialized metabolites are bioactive molecules with antibacterial or other activities that are of tremendous clinical use. New work has revealed that transcript elongation is a distinct and widespread point of secondary metabolic gene regulation, which has implications for expanding drug discovery.Nature Microbiology 2, 17061
Counter resistance
If we are to be successful in keeping priority pathogens at bay in the long term, global responses to antimicrobial resistance should embrace and fund innovative therapeutic strategies that are developed in the basic microbiology laboratory.Nature Microbiology 2, 17071