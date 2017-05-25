News and Views |
Parasitology is the scientific discipline concerned with the study of the biology of parasites and parasitic diseases, including the distribution, biochemistry, physiology, molecular biology, ecology, evolution and clinical aspects of parasites, including the host response to these agents.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Myosin-dependent cell-cell communication controls synchronicity of division in acute and chronic stages of Toxoplasma gondii
The mechanism by which Toxoplasma gondii achieves synchronized cell division is incompletely understood. Here, the authors identify an intravacuolar cell-cell communication that ensures synchronized division and depends on myosin I.Nature Communications 8, 15710
A Cryptosporidium PI(4)K inhibitor is a drug candidate for cryptosporidiosis
The establishment of a drug-discovery screening pipeline for cryptosporidiosis, and identification of pyrazolopyridines as selective ATP-competitive inhibitors of the Cryptosporidium lipid kinase PI(4)K.
Hundreds of dual-stage antimalarial molecules discovered by a functional gametocyte screen
There is a need for Plasmodium transmission blocking drugs for malaria elimination. Here, Miguel-Blanco et al. screen >10,000 compounds against stage V female gametocytes, identify active compounds belonging to 57 chemotypes and confirm transmission blocking activity of four selected compounds in vitro.Nature Communications 8, 15160
Regulation of PfEMP1–VAR2CSA translation by a Plasmodium translation-enhancing factor
Plasmodium falciparum PTEF is a translation-enhancing factor that interacts with ribosomes to facilitate translation of PfEMP1–VAR2CSA, a ligand that mediates adhesion of infected red blood cells to the placenta during pregnancy-associated malaria.Nature Microbiology 2, 17068
News and Comment
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Microbiology 2, 17055
Infectious disease: A lethal sugar fixNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Pocket laboratories
Mobile phones are helping to take conventional laboratory-based science into the field, the classroom and the clinic.Nature 545, 119–121
Parasite development: Plasmodium breaks the linkage
Burda et al. found that Plasmodium berghei liver-stage merozoites induce the disruption of the actin–plasma membrane linkage, which might promote merosome formation.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 320
Global coalition chips away at neglected tropical diseases
Partnerships see some success in eliminating illnesses, but challenges, such as access to treatments, remain.
Dogs: The riddle of resistance
In the southern United States, heartworm parasites are acquiring resistance to preventives that once offered complete protection, raising concerns for dog owners.Nature 543, S50–S51