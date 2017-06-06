Clinical microbiology

Research | | open
Scientific Reports 7, 2871
Persistent bacterial infections and persister cells
Many bacteria can infect and persist inside their hosts for long periods of time. In this Review, Fisher, Gollan and Helaine discuss recent developments in our understanding of bacterial persisters and their potential implications for the treatment of persistent infections.
Anticancer effects of the microbiome and its products
The microbiota influences the development of cancer and the effect of cancer therapies. In this Review, the authors summarize the interactions between the microbiota, the immune system and tumours and how manipulation of the microbiota can be used therapeutically.
Research | | open
Rapid susceptibility profiling of carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniaeScientific Reports 7, 1903
Biofilms: New ways for streptococci to settle downNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 321
Microbiome: Complexity at the sub-genus levelNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 727
Antimicrobials: Hitting malaria on several levelsNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 665
Antimicrobials: Tapping into our own resources
This study reports the identification of an antimicrobial factor that is produced by the nasal commensal Staphylococcus lugdunensis and impairs colonization of the human nose by Staphylococcus aureus.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 604–605
A bit of a mouthful
This month's Genome Watch explores recent advances in the identification of species-level and strain-level diversity in microbiome studies, and highlights how these have provided insights into the tropism and persistence of Neisseria spp. in the human oral cavity.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 548
Role of gut flora after bone marrow transplantation
The intestinal microbiota and its interactions with host immunity have been intensely studied in many disease states. This knowledge could ultimately modify clinical management of allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, which is accompanied by dramatic immunological and microbiota perturbations.Nature Microbiology 1, 16036