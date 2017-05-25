News and Views |
Archaea are organisms consisting of a single cell without a nucleus and with distinct structural, physiological and evolutionary characteristics. They inhabit a wide range of habitats, including extreme environments. Archaea form one of the three domains of life; the others are bacteria and eukaryotes.
Nature Microbiology 2, 17049
Discovery of extremely halophilic, methyl-reducing euryarchaea provides insights into the evolutionary origin of methanogenesis
Methanonatronarchaeia are a distinct class-level lineage of extremely halophilic methanogens, which lack features of classical methanogenesis and have a high intracellular concentration of potassium, suggesting potassium-based osmoprotection.
Archaeal physiology: Two modes of a DNA scissor
Structural and functional studies of the archaeum Methanocaldococcus jannaschii Argonaute (MjAgo) reveal a DNA-guided DNA nuclease that is also active without a guide. This unguided activity is suggested to prime MjAgo for its subsequent sequence-specific DNA-silencing role in host defence.
Reshaping the tree of life
This month's Genome Watch highlights how metagenomics is continuing to reveal the diversity of microorganisms in the environment and how it is challenging and expanding our understanding of how life evolved on Earth.
Microbial communities rock
We asked Jill Banfield, a mineralogist-turned-microbiologist, how she became interested in microbial communities, what she thinks about field work, how she manages a multidisciplinary team, and where microbiome studies are headed next.
A sea change for virology
This issue marks the publication of a Consensus Statement that proposes the integration of viruses that are only characterized by metagenomic data into virus taxonomy.
Microbiome: Getting organized early in life
Metagenomics: Uncultivated microbes reveal new CRISPR–Cas systems