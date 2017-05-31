Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2543
Reviews |
An insider's perspective: Bacteroides as a window into the microbiome
A review of Bacteroides mechanisms for gut colonization and persistence, which may also serve as a framework to understand the biology of other microbiota species.Nature Microbiology 2, 17026
Research | | open
Antibiotic-producing symbionts dynamically transition between plant pathogenicity and insect-defensive mutualism
Observations of recent or dynamic transitions between parasitism and mutualism are scarce. Here, Flórez et al. provide evidence that Burkholderia gladioli bacteria can protect the eggs of herbivorous beetles by producing antimicrobial compounds, while retaining their ancestral ability to infect plants.Nature Communications 8, 15172
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Symbiosis: Wolbachia's matchmaking secret revealed
Two new studies identify the basis of cytoplasmic incompatibility, a process by which obligate intracellular Wolbachia bacteria favour their inheritance in their female insect hosts.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 194–195
Research Highlights |
Symbiosis: New horizons for Wolbachia
Two new studies provide insights into the close association between Wolbachia spp. and their hosts; one shows plant-mediated transmission and the other the bacterial origin of a new host sex chromosome.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 66–67
Research Highlights |
Marine microbiology: When a relationship turns ugly
Research Highlights |
Marine microbiology: UCYN-A fixes N2 in the seaNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 665
Research Highlights |
Microbiomes: Symbionts — in it for the long runNature Reviews Genetics 17, 502
Research Highlights |
Microbiome: Transgenerational missing taxa
A humanized mouse model shows that consumption of a low-fibre diet results in the progressive loss of microbial diversity with each generation.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 132–133