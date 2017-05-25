News and Views |
Bacterial secretion
Bacterial secretion is the process by which bacteria release substances to their surroundings, including other cells. Bacteria achieve this using dedicated secretion systems that transport molecules – such as factors involved in bacterial pathogenesism, so called effectors – across the cell wall.
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
A comprehensive guide to pilus biogenesis in Gram-negative bacteria
Pili are crucial virulence factors in many Gram-negative pathogens; these surface structures enable bacteria to interact with, and attach to structures in, their environment and can also facilitate horizontal gene transfer. In this Review, Waksman et al. examine recent advances in our structural understanding of various pilus systems in Gram-negative bacteria and discuss their functional implications.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 365–379
Research |
Structure of the mycobacterial ESX-5 type VII secretion system membrane complex by single-particle analysis
Single-particle analysis of electron microscopy structures elucidates the mycobacterial ESX-5 type VII secretion system membrane complex.Nature Microbiology 2, 17047
Reviews |
Assembly, structure, function and regulation of type III secretion systems
Type III secretion systems (T3SSs) are protein transport nanomachines that resemble molecular syringes and are found in numerous Gram-negative bacterial species. This Review summarizes our current understanding of the structure and function of these important protein secretion systems, incorporating new advances from cryo-electron microscopy and integrative imaging studies.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 323–337
Research | | open
A Pseudomonas T6SS effector recruits PQS-containing outer membrane vesicles for iron acquisition
Pathogens require iron for their metabolism and virulence. Here the authors identify an iron acquisition system in Pseudomonas aeruginosa involving a protein secreted by a type VI secretion system, the PQS signalling compound and siderophore receptors.Nature Communications 8, 14888
Reviews |
Mechanisms of envelope permeability and antibiotic influx and efflux in Gram-negative bacteria
A Perspective on unravelling the mechanisms of antibiotic penetration and efflux in Gram-negative bacteria.Nature Microbiology 2, 17001
News and Comment
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Shuttling lipids across bacterial membranes
Two recent studies provide novel mechanistic and structural insights into lipid and lipoprotein transport between the inner and outer bacterial membranes, across the periplasmic space.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 319
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: In situ architecture of the type III secretion systemNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Pathogenic bacteria attack RHIM
Attaching and effacing enteropathogenic Escherichia coli causes gastrointestinal inflammation and diarrhoea. In this issue of Nature Microbiology, Pearson and colleagues find that this pathology involves bacterial cleavage of a class of host cell death signal adaptors that encode a unique protein interaction motif called the RHIM.Nature Microbiology 2, 17042
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Legionella phosphoinositide tailoring
A newly identified phosphoinositide kinase helps to generate phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) on the vacuolar membrane of the intracellular pathogen Legionella pneumophila. Sequential effector protein cooperation explains the unusual enrichment of PtdIns4P on the Legionella-containing vacuole.Nature Microbiology 2, 17013
Research Highlights |
Microbiome: Expanding through the microbiota
This paper shows that the intestinal microbiota is required for normal expansion of the pancreatic β-cell population in zebrafish during early larval development.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 66–67