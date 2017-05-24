Bacterial host response

Latest Research and Reviews
Nitric oxide prevents a pathogen-permissive granulocytic inflammation during tuberculosis
Nitric oxide deficiency promotes tuberculosis through increased neutrophilic inflammation.Nature Microbiology 2, 17072
Health benefit of vegetable/fruit juice-based diet: Role of microbiomeScientific Reports 7, 2167
Exploiting induced pluripotent stem cell-derived macrophages to unravel host factors influencing Chlamydia trachomatis pathogenesis
In vitro models to study the role of host genetics in the response to chlamydial infection are limited. Here, Yeung et al. show that macrophages derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (which can be genetically manipulated) support chlamydial infection and can be used for this purpose.Nature Communications 8, 15013
Bacterial pathogenesis: Campylobacter follows the clues
Luethy et al. show that metabolites produced by the gut microbiota can modulate the expression of Campylobacter jejuni determinants that are required for growth, commensalism and virulence.
Pain: Changes in urinary microbiota correlate with IC/BPSNature Reviews Urology 14, 260
Bacterial pathogenesis: A deadly chain of eventsNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 135
Gene expression: Host–pathogen duels revealed by dual RNA-seq in vivoNature Reviews Genetics 18, 143
Bacterial Pathogenesis: Microbial manipulation of the gut–brain axis
This study shows that pathogen-mediated inhibition of sickness-induced anorexia can promote transmission and reduce virulence.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 131
Infection: Siderophore-based vaccine protects against E. coli infectionNature Reviews Urology 14, 67