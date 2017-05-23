Bacterial techniques and applications

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
GRIL-seq provides a method for identifying direct targets of bacterial small regulatory RNA by in vivo proximity ligation
Direct RNA ligation and sequencing enables identification of bacterial small RNA targets in Pseudomonas aeruginosa.Nature Microbiology 2, 16239
Reviews |
Cellulosomes: bacterial nanomachines for dismantling plant polysaccharides
Cellulosomes are sophisticated multicomponent complexes that are used by bacteria to degrade cellulose from plant cell walls. In this review, Artzi, Bayer and Moraïs explore the structural and functional diversity of cellulosomes and their applications; for example, in microbial biofuel production.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 83–95
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: A new chaperone for regulatory sRNAs
ProQ is revealed to be a global post-transcriptional regulator that stabilizes structured RNAs.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 664–665
Research Highlights |
Techniques & applications: Lighting up intestinal anaerobesNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 600
Research Highlights |
Techniques & applications: Cpf1 makes for a CRISPR cutNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 660
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: Hand in hand structure and function of T6SSs
Two studies report the atomic structure of two bacterial type VI secretion systems and identify specific domains that are essential for their function.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 186–187
Research Highlights |
Antimicrobials: Tailor-made poisons for pathogens
Two studies report the use of a customizable Cas9 nuclease as an antimicrobial for sequence-specific killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 791
Research Highlights |
Industrial microbiology: Bacterial enzyme fuels CO2 hydrogenationNature Reviews Microbiology 12, 74