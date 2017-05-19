Marine microbiology
Marine microbiology is the study of the microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, viruses and microbial eukaryotes) in the marine environment, including their biodiversity, ecology and biogeochemistry. The use of metagenomics has been fundamental in revealing the abundance and composition of marine microbial ecosystems.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Sponge-associated bacteria mineralize arsenic and barium on intracellular vesicles
The marine sponge Theonella swinhoei accumulates toxic arsenic and barium. Here the authors show that these toxic elements are actually accumulated and mineralized within vesicles inside bacteria that live within the sponge tissues.Nature Communications 8, 14393
Reviews |
Virus–host interactions and their roles in coral reef health and disease
Coral reefs are complex ecosystems that are populated by diverse microorganisms. In this Review, Vega Thurber et al. summarize the diversity of reef viruses that infect corals and their associated microbiota, and highlight their roles in coral disease and reef decline.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 205–216
News and Comment
News and Views |
Marine microbial ecology: Life after volcanic destruction
Destruction of seafloor habitat following a submarine volcanic eruption facilitates construction and recolonization by an intriguing new bacterial species.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0157
Research Highlights |
Marine microbiology: When a relationship turns ugly
Research Highlights |
Metagenomics: Marine genomics goes viralNature Reviews Genetics 17, 660
News and Views |
Microbial ecology: Here, there and everywhere
Deep sequencing of hydrothermal vent and upper ocean water samples further implicate the ocean as a microbial ‘seed bank’. Do these data finally reveal that everything is everywhere? To some extent, but questions remain as to whether these ocean-borne microbes are, in fact, viable and colonize distant locales.Nature Microbiology 1, 16123
News and Views |
Marine microbiology: Community clean up
A combination of metagenomics and stable isotope probing provides new insight into the community-wide degradation of hydrocarbons released during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.Nature Microbiology 1, 16102
Comments and Opinion |
Is El Niño a long-distance corridor for waterborne disease?
The apparent emergence of new and devastating Vibrio diseases in Latin America during significant El Niño events is striking. New microbiological, genomic and bioinformatic tools are providing us with evidence that El Niño may represent a long-distance corridor for waterborne diseases into the Americas from Asia.Nature Microbiology 1, 16018