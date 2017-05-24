Bacterial immune evasion

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Cyclic-di-GMP regulates lipopolysaccharide modification and contributes to Pseudomonas aeruginosa immune evasion
Cyclic di-GMP signalling leads to lipopolysaccharide modification and reduced inflammatory response during Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection.Nature Microbiology 2, 17027
Research |
EspL is a bacterial cysteine protease effector that cleaves RHIM proteins to block necroptosis and inflammation
Enteropathogenic Escherichia coli EspL is a cysteine protease that cleaves RHIM-containing proteins and blocks inflammasome signalling during infection.Nature Microbiology 2, 16258
Research |
Mycobacterium tuberculosis EsxH inhibits ESCRT-dependent CD4+ T-cell activation
Mycobacterium tuberculosis Esx-3 secretion substrate, EsxH, inhibits ESCRT function and blocks efficient antigen presentation to T cells during infection.Nature Microbiology 2, 16232
Research |
Heme drives hemolysis-induced susceptibility to infection via disruption of phagocyte functions
Knapp and colleagues show that elevated heme levels following hemolysis impair the control of bacterial proliferation by inhibiting phagocytosis and migration of human and mouse phagocytes independently of heme-iron acquisition by bacteria as a source of nutrients.Nature Immunology 17, 1361–1372
Reviews |
Treponema pallidum, the syphilis spirochete: making a living as a stealth pathogen
Treponema pallidum, the causative agent of syphilis, is extremely well adapted to its host. In this Review, Radolf and colleagues discuss how this pathogen has streamlined its cell envelope, metabolism and genome to thrive and cause disease in humans.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 744–759
News and Comment
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Pathogenic bacteria attack RHIM
Attaching and effacing enteropathogenic Escherichia coli causes gastrointestinal inflammation and diarrhoea. In this issue of Nature Microbiology, Pearson and colleagues find that this pathology involves bacterial cleavage of a class of host cell death signal adaptors that encode a unique protein interaction motif called the RHIM.Nature Microbiology 2, 17042
News and Views |
Structural biology: Variability without change
Sequence variability in microbial surface proteins can be extensive in order to promote immune escape, but the changes must not interfere with the function of the protein. Structural analysis of a streptococcal protein now clarifies how an extremely variable region retains its ability to specifically bind its human target.Nature Microbiology 1, 16218
News and Views |
Urinary incontinence: Making sense of the urinary microbiota in clinical urology
Some urologists might be surprised that the urinary tract is not sterile, and bacteria might have important roles in a number of urological conditions such as urge incontinence. This paradigm shift, which has been further illustrated by data from a recent study, has implications for how urologists diagnose disease and treat patients.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 567–568
Research Highlights |
Bacterial genetics: SMRT-seq reveals an epigenetic switch
Single-molecule, real-time sequencing shows that a phase variation-induced epigenetic switch controls colony morphology in Streptococcus pneumoniae.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 546
Research Highlights |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Getting all tangled up
This study shows that deletion of a dehydratase attenuates Mycobacterium abscessus pathogenicity, owing to decreased cord formation and intracellular growth impairment.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 545
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Cooperative immunomodulation
A newly discovered type of bacterial effector produced by the intracellular pathogen Shigella flexneri cooperates with other virulence factors to sabotage host inflammatory responses.Nature Microbiology 1, 16099