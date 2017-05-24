Bacterial immune evasion

Definition

Bacterial immune evasion is the process by which bacteria avoid and antagonize the bacterial host response, which is mediated by the host's immune system.

  • News and Views |

    Attaching and effacing enteropathogenic Escherichia coli causes gastrointestinal inflammation and diarrhoea. In this issue of Nature Microbiology, Pearson and colleagues find that this pathology involves bacterial cleavage of a class of host cell death signal adaptors that encode a unique protein interaction motif called the RHIM.

    • Thiago DeSouza-Vieira
    •  & Francis Ka-Ming Chan
    Nature Microbiology 2, 17042

  • News and Views |

    Sequence variability in microbial surface proteins can be extensive in order to promote immune escape, but the changes must not interfere with the function of the protein. Structural analysis of a streptococcal protein now clarifies how an extremely variable region retains its ability to specifically bind its human target.

    • Gunnar Lindahl
    •  & Jenny J. Persson
    Nature Microbiology 1, 16218

  • News and Views |

    Some urologists might be surprised that the urinary tract is not sterile, and bacteria might have important roles in a number of urological conditions such as urge incontinence. This paradigm shift, which has been further illustrated by data from a recent study, has implications for how urologists diagnose disease and treat patients.

    • Gregor Reid
    •  & Jeremy P. Burton
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 567–568
