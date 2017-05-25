News and Views |
Research |
Metabolic anticipation in Mycobacterium tuberculosis
When faced with hypoxic conditions, Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts its metabolism to generate intermediates reserved for re-initiation of peptidoglycan biosynthesis that can be used as soon as it is re-exposed to normoxia.Nature Microbiology 2, 17084
Reviews |
Persistent bacterial infections and persister cells
Many bacteria can infect and persist inside their hosts for long periods of time. In this Review, Fisher, Gollan and Helaine discuss recent developments in our understanding of bacterial persisters and their potential implications for the treatment of persistent infections.
Research |
Longevity of major coenzymes allows minimal de novo synthesis in microorganisms
Metabolomics analyses of Escherichia coli, Bacillus subtilis and Saccharomyces cerevisiae show that, unlike other metabolites, coenzymes such as pyridoxal 5'-phosphate, NAD(P), coenzyme A and flavins are long-lived in vivo and passed on over generations.Nature Microbiology 2, 17073
Reviews |
A comprehensive guide to pilus biogenesis in Gram-negative bacteria
Pili are crucial virulence factors in many Gram-negative pathogens; these surface structures enable bacteria to interact with, and attach to structures in, their environment and can also facilitate horizontal gene transfer. In this Review, Waksman et al. examine recent advances in our structural understanding of various pilus systems in Gram-negative bacteria and discuss their functional implications.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 365–379
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: An inside job on metabolism
Two new studies reveal how Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts to environmental stresses that are associated with an intracellular lifestyle.
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
News and Views |
Sepsis: Prophylactic antibiotic for prostate biopsy: the carbapenem gamble
Sepsis is an infrequent but serious adverse risk of transrectal ultrasonography-guided prostate biopsy. A new study evaluated whether the use of single-dose ertapenem, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, resulted in increased carbapenem resistance following biopsy. However, physicians need to carefully consider the risks of antibiotic resistance when balancing the benefit of broad-spectrum antibiosis against a 1% risk of sepsis.
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Hsp90 is the hot guy for Shewanella oneidensisNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 321
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Shuttling lipids across bacterial membranes
Two recent studies provide novel mechanistic and structural insights into lipid and lipoprotein transport between the inner and outer bacterial membranes, across the periplasmic space.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 319
News and Views |
Antimicrobials: Expressing antibiotic gene clusters
Bacterial specialized metabolites are bioactive molecules with antibacterial or other activities that are of tremendous clinical use. New work has revealed that transcript elongation is a distinct and widespread point of secondary metabolic gene regulation, which has implications for expanding drug discovery.Nature Microbiology 2, 17061