Infectious-disease epidemiology

Definition

The study of the incidence and spread of infectious diseases in populations over time. Host, pathogen and environmental factors are monitored to determine the dynamics of infection, the ultimate goal of which is to devise intervention strategies. Molecular methods, such as phylogenomics, can be used to accurately track pathogens.

Latest Research and Reviews

    Pathogenic leptospires are the bacterial agents of leptospirosis, which is an emerging zoonotic disease that affects both animals and humans worldwide. In this Review, the recent advances in our understanding of the epidemiology, taxonomy, genomics and the molecular basis of virulence in leptospires, and of how these properties contribute to the pathogenesis of leptospirosis, are discussed.

    • Mathieu Picardeau
    Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 297–307

    Whole genome sequencing provides a picture of Burkholderia pseudomallei dissemination and evolution.

    • Claire Chewapreecha
    • , Matthew T. G. Holden
    • , Minna Vehkala
    • , Niko Välimäki
    • , Zhirong Yang
    • , Simon R. Harris
    • , Alison E. Mather
    • , Apichai Tuanyok
    • , Birgit De Smet
    • , Simon Le Hello
    • , Chantal Bizet
    • , Mark Mayo
    • , Vanaporn Wuthiekanun
    • , Direk Limmathurotsakul
    • , Rattanaphone Phetsouvanh
    • , Brian G. Spratt
    • , Jukka Corander
    • , Paul Keim
    • , Gordon Dougan
    • , David A. B. Dance
    • , Bart J. Currie
    • , Julian Parkhill
    •  & Sharon J. Peacock
    Nature Microbiology 2, 16263

    Gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium infections are evolving to be exceedingly difficult to treat or untreatable. Unemo and Jensen provide an overview and discussion of prevalence data, diagnostics, current treatment recommendations and potential future therapies of these infections, highlighting priorities to retain their treatability.

    • Magnus Unemo
    •  & Jorgen S. Jensen
    Nature Reviews Urology 14, 139–152

    Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne infectious disease with high morbidity and mortality rates, especially in low-income countries. Advances in diagnosis and treatment have been made, but new vaccines and drugs are needed to achieve the goal of the End TB Strategy by 2035.

    • Madhukar Pai
    • , Marcel A. Behr
    • , David Dowdy
    • , Keertan Dheda
    • , Maziar Divangahi
    • , Catharina C. Boehme
    • , Ann Ginsberg
    • , Soumya Swaminathan
    • , Melvin Spigelman
    • , Haileyesus Getahun
    • , Dick Menzies
    •  & Mario Raviglione
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16076
