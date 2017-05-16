Infectious-disease epidemiology
The study of the incidence and spread of infectious diseases in populations over time. Host, pathogen and environmental factors are monitored to determine the dynamics of infection, the ultimate goal of which is to devise intervention strategies. Molecular methods, such as phylogenomics, can be used to accurately track pathogens.
Latest Research and Reviews
The microbiota of the respiratory tract: gatekeeper to respiratory health
The respiratory tract spans from the nostrils to the lung alveoli and these distinct niches host a diverse microbiota. In this Review, Man, de Steenhuijsen Piters and Bogaert discuss the role of the respiratory microbiota in the maintenance of human health.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 259–270
Virulence of the zoonotic agent of leptospirosis: still terra incognita?
Pathogenic leptospires are the bacterial agents of leptospirosis, which is an emerging zoonotic disease that affects both animals and humans worldwide. In this Review, the recent advances in our understanding of the epidemiology, taxonomy, genomics and the molecular basis of virulence in leptospires, and of how these properties contribute to the pathogenesis of leptospirosis, are discussed.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 297–307
Global and regional dissemination and evolution of Burkholderia pseudomallei
Whole genome sequencing provides a picture of Burkholderia pseudomallei dissemination and evolution.Nature Microbiology 2, 16263
Antimicrobial-resistant sexually transmitted infections: gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium
Gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium infections are evolving to be exceedingly difficult to treat or untreatable. Unemo and Jensen provide an overview and discussion of prevalence data, diagnostics, current treatment recommendations and potential future therapies of these infections, highlighting priorities to retain their treatability.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 139–152
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne infectious disease with high morbidity and mortality rates, especially in low-income countries. Advances in diagnosis and treatment have been made, but new vaccines and drugs are needed to achieve the goal of the End TB Strategy by 2035.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16076
News and Comment
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.
Tuberculosis — drugs in the 2016 development pipelineNature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17015
Linking an unchained malady
Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) can be used to track the transmission of Neisseria gonorrhoeae in different sexual networks.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 608
EPEC: a cocktail of virulence
Genomics studies are prompting a re-evaluation of the diversity of Escherichia coli pathovars and how this diversity corresponds to virulence.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 196
Bacterial genomics: Three centuries of plagueNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 130
Is El Niño a long-distance corridor for waterborne disease?
The apparent emergence of new and devastating Vibrio diseases in Latin America during significant El Niño events is striking. New microbiological, genomic and bioinformatic tools are providing us with evidence that El Niño may represent a long-distance corridor for waterborne diseases into the Americas from Asia.Nature Microbiology 1, 16018