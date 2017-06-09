Bacterial genetics
Bacterial genetics is the study of the mechanisms of heritable information in bacteria, their chromosomes, plasmids, transposons and phages. Techniques that have enabled this discipline are culture in defined media, replica plating, mutagenesis, transformation, conjugation and transduction.
Dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes from antibiotic producers to pathogens
Some antibiotic resistance genes found in pathogenic bacteria might derive from antibiotic-producing actinobacteria. Here, Jiang et al. provide bioinformatic and experimental evidence supporting this hypothesis, and propose a specific mechanism for the transfer of these genes between bacterial phyla.Nature Communications 8, 15784
Evolutionary dynamics and genomic features of the Elizabethkingia anophelis 2015 to 2016 Wisconsin outbreak strain
Elizabethkingia anophelis is an emerging pathogen of high antimicrobial resistance. Perrin and colleagues sequenced isolates of a 2015/2016 E. anophelis outbreak in Wisconsin and found substantial genetic diversity, accelerated evolutionary rate and a disruptive mutation in the DNA repair gene mutY.Nature Communications 8, 15483
Determining the bacterial cell biology of Planctomycetes
Several unusual features have been reported for bacteria of the phylum Planctomycetes, such as cytosolic compartmentalization and an endocytosis-like process. Here, Boedeker et al. provide evidence supporting a Gram-negative cell plan and the absence of endocytosis-like processes in these organisms.Nature Communications 8, 14853
Bacterial evolution: The origins of pathogenic enterococci
This study investigates the origins of multidrug-resistant pathogenic enterococci.
Bacterial physiology: Hsp90 is the hot guy for Shewanella oneidensisNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 321
Symbiosis: Wolbachia's matchmaking secret revealed
Two new studies identify the basis of cytoplasmic incompatibility, a process by which obligate intracellular Wolbachia bacteria favour their inheritance in their female insect hosts.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 194–195
Bacterial physiology: Wrapping the cell in a CozE shell
Recent work characterizing CozE, a protein that controls the function of the class A penicillin-binding protein PBP1a, sheds new light on our understanding of the synthesis of the bacterial peptidoglycan shell.Nature Microbiology 2, 16262
Bacterial physiology: The ties that bind
The spirochaete flagella, unlike those of other bacteria, are located entirely within the periplasm of the bacteria. New work highlights another unique spirochaete characteristic — an unusual covalent linkage that mediates flagellar hook self-polymerization and is required for motility.Nature Microbiology 1, 16192
Bacterial genetics: A new class of Hfq-like sRNA chaperones?Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 546