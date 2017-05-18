Bacterial development

Latest Research and Reviews
The β-barrel assembly machinery in motion
In this Progress article, Buchanan and colleagues discuss recent studies that have advanced our understanding of the structure of the fully assembled β-barrel assembly machinery (BAM) complex and the interactions between the individual components. They also detail the mechanistic insights that have been gained and explore two emerging models for BAM-mediated outer membrane protein biogenesis in bacteria.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 197–204
Cyclic di-GMP: second messenger extraordinaire
Cyclic dinucleotides are highly versatile signalling molecules that control important biological processes in bacteria, including motility, virulence, biofilm formation and cell cycle progression. In this Review, Jenal and colleagues discuss the molecular principles of cyclic di-GMP (c-di-GMP) synthesis and degradation, and the cellular functions that are exerted by c-di-GMP-binding effectors and their diverse targets.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 271–284
Single-molecule imaging reveals modulation of cell wall synthesis dynamics in live bacterial cells
The bacterial cell wall is important for cell shape and stability, but how the activities of the biosynthetic machinery are coordinated are not clear. Here the authors use single-molecule imaging and chemical perturbations to determine factors that affect the localization dynamics of penicillin-binding proteins (PBP)1A and PBP1B.Nature Communications 7, 13170
News and Comment
Author's reply
Bacterial physiology: Life minus Z
The surprising discovery of viable mutants that retain a peptidoglycan cell wall but lack the essential director of normal cytokinesis, FtsZ, reveals that Escherichia coli can proliferate in a completely unexpected manner.Nature Microbiology 1, 16121
Microbiome: Spore formation in the human gut microbiotaNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 403
Bacterial physiology: A new way to dieNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 192
Bacterial physiology: Hip persistersNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 526