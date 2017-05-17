Bacterial genomics

Latest Research and Reviews
Convergent evolution of a modified, acetate-driven TCA cycle in bacteria
A modified acetate-driven incomplete TCA cycle is common throughout bacterial phyla.Nature Microbiology 2, 17067
Ribosomal background of the Bacillus cereus group thermotypesScientific Reports 7, 46430
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.
Genomics: Another player for RNA-guided RNA cleavage
Cas13b relies on activator and repressor proteins to regulate RNA cleavage.Nature Methods 14, 222–223
Bacterial evolution: Genomics of metabolic trade-offs
The number of ribosomal operons in bacterial genomes correlates with both growth rate and carbon use efficiency, likely via proteome allocation trade-offs, providing clues into how microbial communities are structured to make best use of available nutrients.Nature Microbiology 1, 16181
Bacterial physiology: A new chaperone for regulatory sRNAs
ProQ is revealed to be a global post-transcriptional regulator that stabilizes structured RNAs.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 664–665
Linking an unchained malady
Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) can be used to track the transmission of Neisseria gonorrhoeae in different sexual networks.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 608