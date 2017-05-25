News and Views |
Bacterial structural biology
Bacterial structural biology is a scientific discipline that concerns the structure of bacterial macromolecules, especially proteins and nucleic acids. Such studies are used to understand the function and properties of components of the bacterial cell.
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Structure of the Cpf1 endonuclease R-loop complex after target DNA cleavage
The structure of Cpf1, a CRISPR–Cas/RNA-guided nuclease, is presented with a three-stranded RNA–DNA loop after cleavage, providing insight into its working mechanism.
Research |
Structure of the MacAB–TolC ABC-type tripartite multidrug efflux pump
Cryo-electron microscopy of the tripartite MacA–MacB–TolC multidrug transporter.Nature Microbiology 2, 17070
Reviews |
A comprehensive guide to pilus biogenesis in Gram-negative bacteria
Pili are crucial virulence factors in many Gram-negative pathogens; these surface structures enable bacteria to interact with, and attach to structures in, their environment and can also facilitate horizontal gene transfer. In this Review, Waksman et al. examine recent advances in our structural understanding of various pilus systems in Gram-negative bacteria and discuss their functional implications.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 365–379
Research |
Structure of the hexagonal surface layer on Caulobacter crescentus cells
The S-layer structure of C. crescentus is revealed by combining the X-ray crystal structure of an S-layer protein and cryo-ET of cell stalks. The resulting model shows that the S-layer is porous and stabilized by calcium ions.Nature Microbiology 2, 17059
Research | | open
Gating of TonB-dependent transporters by substrate-specific forced remodelling
Bacterial outer membrane TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate the influx of several nutrients. Here the authors use single-molecule force spectroscopy to show that the interaction between TonB and Escherichia coli TBDT BtuB is mechanically resistant to the pulling that gates the BtuB channel.Nature Communications 8, 14804
News and Comment
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Shuttling lipids across bacterial membranes
Two recent studies provide novel mechanistic and structural insights into lipid and lipoprotein transport between the inner and outer bacterial membranes, across the periplasmic space.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 319
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: The tick-tock of circadian clocks
Two new studies provide a structural basis to help us understand the periodic assembly of cyanobacterial clock proteins.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256–257
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: In situ architecture of the type III secretion systemNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Legionella phosphoinositide tailoring
A newly identified phosphoinositide kinase helps to generate phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) on the vacuolar membrane of the intracellular pathogen Legionella pneumophila. Sequential effector protein cooperation explains the unusual enrichment of PtdIns4P on the Legionella-containing vacuole.Nature Microbiology 2, 17013