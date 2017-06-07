Latest Research and Reviews
Co-infecting microorganisms dramatically alter pathogen gene essentiality during polymicrobial infection
Co-infection shifts the landscape of Staphylococcus aureus genes required for growth.Nature Microbiology 2, 17079
Strength of Neisseria meningitidis binding to endothelial cells requires highly-ordered CD147/β2-adrenoceptor clusters assembled by alpha-actinin-4
Neisseria meningitidis bacteria bind to host proteins CD147 and β2-adrenergic receptor on the surface of endothelial cells. Here, Maïssa et al. show that the two proteins interact with each other forming clusters that increase the binding strength of the bacteria to endothelial cells.Nature Communications 8, 15764
Metabolic anticipation in Mycobacterium tuberculosis
When faced with hypoxic conditions, Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts its metabolism to generate intermediates reserved for re-initiation of peptidoglycan biosynthesis that can be used as soon as it is re-exposed to normoxia.Nature Microbiology 2, 17084
Nitric oxide prevents a pathogen-permissive granulocytic inflammation during tuberculosis
Nitric oxide deficiency promotes tuberculosis through increased neutrophilic inflammation.Nature Microbiology 2, 17072
News and Comment
Bacterial physiology: An inside job on metabolism
Two new studies reveal how Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts to environmental stresses that are associated with an intracellular lifestyle.
Bacterial pathogenesis: Campylobacter follows the clues
Luethy et al. show that metabolites produced by the gut microbiota can modulate the expression of Campylobacter jejuni determinants that are required for growth, commensalism and virulence.
Bacterial Pathogenesis: What makes some E. coli efficient bladder colonizers?
A detailed study of E. coli strains that were isolated from the urine of women shows that bladder colonization does not require previously defined virulence factors but is linked to the differential regulation of core functions.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 257
Bacterial physiology: When things turn sour for Helicobacter
This study reports that BabA-mediated adherence to gastric epithelial cells is acid-sensitive and enables efficient adaptation to changes in gastric mucosal pH.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256–257
Bacterial pathogenesis: Pathogenic bacteria attack RHIM
Attaching and effacing enteropathogenic Escherichia coli causes gastrointestinal inflammation and diarrhoea. In this issue of Nature Microbiology, Pearson and colleagues find that this pathology involves bacterial cleavage of a class of host cell death signal adaptors that encode a unique protein interaction motif called the RHIM.Nature Microbiology 2, 17042
Bacterial pathogenesis: Hitching a ride with DCs
Pseudogenization of a single Salmonella effector protein gene facilitates pathogen hijacking of dendritic cells for systemic spread.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 195