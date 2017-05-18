Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Leukocidins: staphylococcal bi-component pore-forming toxins find their receptors
In this Review, Spaan, van Strijp and Torres discuss the implications of the identification of the cellular receptors for the Staphylococcus aureus bi-component leukocidins, the mechanisms of action of the leukocidins, their diverse roles during pathogenesis and their potential as targets for therapeutic interventions.
Reviews |
Different drugs for bad bugs: antivirulence strategies in the age of antibiotic resistance
Efforts to combat bacterial infections by targeting virulence factors are gaining traction, fuelled by the potential to circumvent the development of antibacterial resistance and recent landmark approvals of antivirulence drugs. Here, Otto and colleagues examine the antivirulence drugs in development, highlighting the most promising targets and strategies, as well as caveats to using this approach.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Bacterial secretion: A new front for intermicrobial wars
Type VII protein secretion systems are most widely associated with virulence in bacterial pathogens. A new study reveals a type VII system-secreted nuclease toxin that specifically affects clonally unrelated strains, thus placing type VII secretion directly into the fray of microbial competition.Nature Microbiology 2, 16254
Research Highlights |
Bacterial toxins: A true competitor
This study reports that the T7SS has antibacterial activity and is involved in intraspecies competition.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 726–727
Research Highlights |
Bacterial toxins: TcdB aims for Frizzled
This study reveals that TcdB binds to two different receptors, CSPG4 and FZD, in a cell type-dependent manner.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 666–667
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Recognizing yourselfNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 475
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Cooperative immunomodulation
A newly discovered type of bacterial effector produced by the intracellular pathogen Shigella flexneri cooperates with other virulence factors to sabotage host inflammatory responses.Nature Microbiology 1, 16099
Research Highlights |
Bacterial toxins: An antidote to persistence
Persister formation by S. Typhimurium involves the acetylation of aminoacyl-tRNAs by the toxin–antitoxin module toxin TacT, which can be reversed by an antitoxin-independent mechanism that enables S. Typhimurium to resume growth.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 473