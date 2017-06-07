News and Views |
Physics
Physics is the search for and application of rules that can help us understand and predict the world around us. Central to physics are ideas such as energy, mass, particles and waves. Physics attempts to both answer philosophical questions about the nature of the universe and provide solutions to technological problems.
Featured
- Nature 546, 214–215
News and Views |
Condensed-matter physics: Magnetism in flatland
News and Views |
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complexNature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
A challenge to lepton universality in B-meson decays
Recent measurements of B-meson decays in which tau leptons are produced might challenge the standard model assumption that interactions of leptons differ only because of their different masses.Nature 546, 227–233
Research | | open
Local probe of single phonon dynamics in warm ion crystals
An exhausting characterization of the coherence properties of quantum system becomes challenging with increasing system size. Here the authors demonstrate that phonon autocorrelation functions and quantum discord can be measured with local control, and validate it in a string of 42 trapped ions.Nature Communications 8, 15712
Research |
Microresonator-based solitons for massively parallel coherent optical communications
Frequency combs produced by solitons in silicon-based optical microresonators are used to transmit data streams of more than 50 terabits per second in telecommunication wavelength bands.Nature 546, 274–279
Research | | open
Controlling hybrid nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides via two-colour excitation
Metamaterials have enabled the tailored engineering of optical properties. Here, Clerici et al. show that independent interband and intraband nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides allow dynamic optical control of the real and imaginary parts of the refractive index.Nature Communications 8, 15829
Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Research | | open
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
News and Comment
News and Views |
Optical physics: One ring to multiplex them all
High-speed communication systems that use optical fibres often require hundreds of lasers. An approach that replaces these lasers with a single, ring-shaped optical device offers many technical advantages. See Letter p.274Nature 546, 214–215
News |
Hubble sees light bending around nearby star
Rare astronomical observation shows effects of relativity.
News |
United States revives space-policy council after 24-year absence
US vice-president to head group overseeing civilian and military space activities.
News |
Physicists have finally created a 2D magnet
Just one atom thick, the magnet will allow researchers to perform previously impossible experiments.
Editorial |
Rare particle decays offer hope of new physics
The strange and subtle behaviour of B mesons could crack open the standard model.
