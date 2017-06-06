Techniques and instrumentation

News and Views |
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
Reversing stratification during wound healing
When pressure meets light: detecting the photoacoustic effect at the origin
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15783
Single-molecule analysis of ligand efficacy in β2AR–G-protein activation
Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.
The first nanocar race
The first race involving molecular ‘cars’ stimulated technical advances in scanning tunnelling microscopy and provided insights in surface science and synthetic chemistry — it also attracted wide interest from the public.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17040
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
The involvement of proliferation and migration in epidermal healing has long been recognized, but three studies now reveal how a variety of individual cell behaviours achieve a collective epithelial response, and how diverse repair routes are taken by cells of different origins.
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Microbiology 2, 17055