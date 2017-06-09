Information theory and computation

Information theory and computation is the study and development of protocols and algorithms for solving problems and analysing information. This discipline usually breaks information down into individual bits, and then determines the optimum logical operation required to efficiently process this data in any required way.

    The bit is a proper unit of measurement and should be recognized as such, argues Iulia Georgescu.

    Quantum many-body systems are often so complex as to be intractable. An algorithm that finds the ground state of any one-dimensional quantum system has now been devised, proving that the many-body problem is tractable for quantum spin chains.

    Writing efficient scientific software that makes best use of the increasing complexity of computer architectures requires bringing together modelling, applied mathematics and computer engineering. Physics may help unite these approaches.

    Quantum cryptographic schemes ensure security by sacrificing data to detect tampering. Now, an approach shows that monitoring disturbance is not essential because the limit on leaked information can be known in advance.

