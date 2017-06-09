Information theory and computation
Information theory and computation is the study and development of protocols and algorithms for solving problems and analysing information. This discipline usually breaks information down into individual bits, and then determines the optimum logical operation required to efficiently process this data in any required way.
Latest Research and Reviews
Oscillations in networks of networks stem from adaptive nodes with memoryScientific Reports 7, 2701
Adaptive stochastic resonance for unknown and variable input signalsScientific Reports 7, 2451
Experimental quantum compressed sensing for a seven-qubit system
Quantum compressed sensing can provide a scalable way to characterize quantum states and devices, but has been so far limited to states with quickly decaying eigenvalues. Here the authors show that it can be appropriate even in the general case, demonstrating reconstruction the state of a seven-qubit system.Nature Communications 8, 15305
Entanglement concentration for arbitrary four-particle linear cluster statesScientific Reports 7, 1982
Quantum vertex model for reversible classical computing
Solutions of computations can be encoded in the ground state of many-body spin models. Here the authors show that solutions to generic reversible classical computations can be encoded in the ground state of a vertex model, which can be reached without finite temperature phase transitions.Nature Communications 8, 15303
News and Comment
A bit on the bit
The bit is a proper unit of measurement and should be recognized as such, argues Iulia Georgescu.Nature Physics 12, 888
Digital scienceNature Physics 12, 630
Quantum Hamiltonian complexity: Worth the wait
Quantum many-body systems are often so complex as to be intractable. An algorithm that finds the ground state of any one-dimensional quantum system has now been devised, proving that the many-body problem is tractable for quantum spin chains.Nature Physics 11, 524–525
Programming revisited
Writing efficient scientific software that makes best use of the increasing complexity of computer architectures requires bringing together modelling, applied mathematics and computer engineering. Physics may help unite these approaches.Nature Physics 11, 369–373
Complementary observablesNature Materials 13, 769
Quantum cryptography: Know your enemy
Quantum cryptographic schemes ensure security by sacrificing data to detect tampering. Now, an approach shows that monitoring disturbance is not essential because the limit on leaked information can be known in advance.Nature Physics 10, 479–480