Quantum physics
Quantum physics is the study of matter and energy at its most fundamental level. A central tenet of quantum physics is that energy comes in indivisible packets called quanta. Quanta behave very differently to macroscopic matter: particles can behave like waves, and waves behave as though they are particles.
- Nature Physics 13, 533–534
Quantum physics: A firmer grip on the Hubbard model
Quantum simulation: Probing information scrambling
Local probe of single phonon dynamics in warm ion crystals
An exhausting characterization of the coherence properties of quantum system becomes challenging with increasing system size. Here the authors demonstrate that phonon autocorrelation functions and quantum discord can be measured with local control, and validate it in a string of 42 trapped ions.Nature Communications 8, 15712
Pumping approximately integrable systems
Integrable models have an infinite number of conserved quantities but most realizations suffer from integrability breaking perturbations. Here the authors show that weakly driving such a system by periodic perturbations leads to large nonlinear responses governed by the approximate conservation laws.Nature Communications 8, 15767
Quantum annealing with all-to-all connected nonlinear oscillators
Quantum annealing aims at solving optimization problems mapped to Ising interactions between neighbouring spins, but it is crucial to implement it in a noise-resilient way. Here the authors propose a network of all-to-all connected driven Kerr-nonlinear resonators, which exhibits high success probabilities.Nature Communications 8, 15785
Parity-time-symmetric quantum critical phenomena
Parity-time (PT) symmetry has been mainly studied in optical and weakly interacting open quantum systems without many-body correlations. Here the authors show that in a strongly correlated many-body system the interplay between correlations and PT symmetry leads to the emergence of new critical phenomena.Nature Communications 8, 15791
Controlled release of multiphoton quantum states from a microwave cavity memory
The ability to transfer quantum information from a memory to a flying qubit is important for building quantum networks. The very fast release of a multiphoton state in a microwave cavity memory into propagating modes is demonstrated.
Nitrogen–vacancy centres: Driven by the environment
Quantifying the quantum
Stephan Schlamminger looks at the origins of the Planck constant and its current role in redefining the kilogram.Nature Physics 13, 618
Quantum electrodynamics: Hyperfine puzzle?
Improved-accuracy measurements of the ground-state hyperfine splitting in highly charged bismuth ions reveal a surprising discrepancy with the predictions of quantum electrodynamics.Nature Physics 13, 533–534
Neutron stars set to open their heavy hearts
Space mission will peer inside the densest matter in the Universe.
The Hubbard model describes the behaviour of interacting quantum particles, but many of its properties remain unknown. A system of ultracold atoms could provide the key to determining the model's underlying physics. See Letter p.462
Quantum information encoded in one of many interacting particles quickly becomes scrambled. A set of tools for tracking this process is on its way.