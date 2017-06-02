Quantum physics

Definition

Quantum physics is the study of matter and energy at its most fundamental level. A central tenet of quantum physics is that energy comes in indivisible packets called quanta. Quanta behave very differently to macroscopic matter: particles can behave like waves, and waves behave as though they are particles.

  • Research | | open

    An exhausting characterization of the coherence properties of quantum system becomes challenging with increasing system size. Here the authors demonstrate that phonon autocorrelation functions and quantum discord can be measured with local control, and validate it in a string of 42 trapped ions.

    • A. Abdelrahman
    • , O. Khosravani
    • , M. Gessner
    • , A. Buchleitner
    • , H. -P. Breuer
    • , D. Gorman
    • , R. Masuda
    • , T. Pruttivarasin
    • , M. Ramm
    • , P. Schindler
    •  & H. Häffner
    Nature Communications 8, 15712

  • Research | | open

    Integrable models have an infinite number of conserved quantities but most realizations suffer from integrability breaking perturbations. Here the authors show that weakly driving such a system by periodic perturbations leads to large nonlinear responses governed by the approximate conservation laws.

    • Florian Lange
    • , Zala Lenarčič
    •  & Achim Rosch
    Nature Communications 8, 15767

  • Research | | open

    Quantum annealing aims at solving optimization problems mapped to Ising interactions between neighbouring spins, but it is crucial to implement it in a noise-resilient way. Here the authors propose a network of all-to-all connected driven Kerr-nonlinear resonators, which exhibits high success probabilities.

    • Shruti Puri
    • , Christian Kraglund Andersen
    • , Arne L. Grimsmo
    •  & Alexandre Blais
    Nature Communications 8, 15785

  • Research | | open

    Parity-time (PT) symmetry has been mainly studied in optical and weakly interacting open quantum systems without many-body correlations. Here the authors show that in a strongly correlated many-body system the interplay between correlations and PT symmetry leads to the emergence of new critical phenomena.

    • Yuto Ashida
    • , Shunsuke Furukawa
    •  & Masahito Ueda
    Nature Communications 8, 15791

  • Research |

    The ability to transfer quantum information from a memory to a flying qubit is important for building quantum networks. The very fast release of a multiphoton state in a microwave cavity memory into propagating modes is demonstrated.

    • Wolfgang Pfaff
    • , Christopher J. Axline
    • , Luke D. Burkhart
    • , Uri Vool
    • , Philip Reinhold
    • , Luigi Frunzio
    • , Liang Jiang
    • , Michel H. Devoret
    •  & Robert J. Schoelkopf
    Nature Physics
