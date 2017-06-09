Research | | open
Biological physics
Biological physics is a branch of physics that deals with systems of a biological nature, from the scale of biological molecules to whole organisms and ecosystems. Biological physics typically uses quantitative physical approaches to address biological questions similar to those studied in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3153
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
The origin of cell divisionNature Physics 13, 526
Research Highlights |
Collective phenomena: Honeybee house-huntNature Physics 13, 529
Research Highlights |
Membrane Fission: Crowd controlNature Physics 13, 419
News and Views |
Cell mechanics: The benefits of getting high
Standard rheology tells us how a cell responds to deformation. But ramping up the frequency reveals more about its internal dynamics and morphology, mapping a route to improved drug treatments — and possible insight into the malignancy of cancers.
Research Highlights |
Computational ecology: The eyes have itNature Physics 13, 321
Editorial |
A ton for Thompson's tome
The centennial celebrations for morphology masterwork On Growth and Form are just kicking off. We look at why physicists should get involved.Nature Physics 13, 315