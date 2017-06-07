News and Views |
Condensed-matter physics
Condensed-matter physics is the study of substances in their solid state. This includes the investigation of both crystalline solids in which the atoms are positioned on a repeating three-dimensional lattice, such as diamond, and amorphous materials in which atomic position is more irregular, like in glass.
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Condensed-matter physics: Functional materials at the flick of a switch
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Three-dimensional nanomagnetism
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
On the nature of photoluminescence in Bismuth-doped silica glassScientific Reports 7, 3179
Topological Phase Transition in Single Crystals of (Cd1−xZnx)3As2Scientific Reports 7, 3149
Condensed-matter physics: Magnetism in flatland
The first nanocar race
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Flow without friction is a strange phenomenon usually seen in quantum fluids that are cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, but features of superfluidity have now been seen with polaritons at ambient conditions.
Condensed-matter physics: Functional materials at the flick of a switch
The function of materials that have been coated with an ionic liquid can be altered by applying an electric field to shuttle ions in and out. The technique has been used to make materials that have switchable properties. See Letter p.124
