Nuclear physics
Nuclear physics is the study of the protons and neutrons at the centre of an atom and the interactions that hold them together in a space just a few femtometres (10-15 metres) across. Example nuclear reactions include radioactive decay, fission, the break-up of a nucleus, and fusion, the merging of nuclei.
Constraints on pulsar masses from the maximum observed glitch
Using an innovative method, the mass of a pulsar can be constrained using the maximum ‘glitch’ in the star’s rotational frequency: the bigger the glitch, the lower the mass. This method is used to estimate the mass of all observed glitchers.Nature Astronomy 1, 0134
High precision hyperfine measurements in Bismuth challenge bound-state strong-field QED
Precision measurements provide a sensitive test of fundamental constants and their uncertainties. Here the authors precisely measure the hyperfine structure splitting in bismuth ions, and report significant discrepancy with the theoretical prediction of quantum electrodynamics.Nature Communications 8, 15484
Enhanced production of multi-strange hadrons in high-multiplicity proton–proton collisions
Quark–gluon plasma is an exotic state of matter that can emerge in heavy nuclei high-energy collisions. The ALICE collaboration reports the first observation of strangeness enhancement in proton–proton collisions, a possible signature of this state.Nature Physics 13, 535–539
Background-free search for neutrinoless double-β decay of 76Ge with GERDA
If neutrinos are their own antiparticles, neutrinoless double-β decay of 76Ge should occur; a new lower-limit half-life of 5 × 1025 years for this process has now been determined under background-free conditions.Nature 544, 47–52
Deviations from 2
Alberto Moscatelli surveys a series of experiments on the electron g-factor that marked the departure from the Dirac equation and contributed to the development of quantum electrodynamics.Nature Physics 13, 518
Neutrons for society, continued
The 50th anniversary of the Institut Laue–Langevin marks a time for celebration, and for reflection on the future of Europe's neutron-scattering landscape.Nature Physics 13, 199
Researchers shocked at UK’s plan to exit EU nuclear agency
The United Kingdom’s role in major fusion projects remains in limbo.
Perry promises to protect ‘all of the science’ at the US energy department
Trump’s nominee for energy secretary says that he will base decisions on ‘sound science’.
Zero-sum gameNature Physics 12, 1084
US left with just one working fusion reactor — for now
Design flaw may have doomed machine at Princeton Plasma Physics Lab.