Nuclear physics

Definition

Nuclear physics is the study of the protons and neutrons at the centre of an atom and the interactions that hold them together in a space just a few femtometres (10-15 metres) across. Example nuclear reactions include radioactive decay, fission, the break-up of a nucleus, and fusion, the merging of nuclei.

Latest Research and Reviews

  Research

    Using an innovative method, the mass of a pulsar can be constrained using the maximum ‘glitch’ in the star’s rotational frequency: the bigger the glitch, the lower the mass. This method is used to estimate the mass of all observed glitchers.

  Research

  Research

    Nature Physics 13, 535–539

  Research

    If neutrinos are their own antiparticles, neutrinoless double-β decay of 76Ge should occur; a new lower-limit half-life of 5 × 1025 years for this process has now been determined under background-free conditions.

    • The GERDA Collaboration
    Nature 544, 47–52
