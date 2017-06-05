News and Views |
Optical physics
Optical physics is the study of the fundamental properties of light and its interaction with matter. This includes classical optical phenomena such as reflection, refraction, diffraction and interference, and also studying the quantum mechanical properties of individual packets of lights known as photons.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Microresonator-based solitons for massively parallel coherent optical communications
Frequency combs produced by solitons in silicon-based optical microresonators are used to transmit data streams of more than 50 terabits per second in telecommunication wavelength bands.Nature 546, 274–279
Controlling hybrid nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides via two-colour excitation
Metamaterials have enabled the tailored engineering of optical properties. Here, Clerici et al. show that independent interband and intraband nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides allow dynamic optical control of the real and imaginary parts of the refractive index.Nature Communications 8, 15829
Bloch oscillations sustained by nonlinearityScientific Reports 7, 3195
Spaser as a biological probe
Advanced diagnostic probes are required for monitoring disease progression. Here Galanzha et al. demonstrate a 22 nm plasmonic nanolaser to serve as a super-bright, biocompatible probe capable of generating stimulated emission directly inside living cells and animal tissue, while targeting cancer cells.Nature Communications 8, 15528
News and Comment
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Flow without friction is a strange phenomenon usually seen in quantum fluids that are cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, but features of superfluidity have now been seen with polaritons at ambient conditions.
Attosecond metrology: Optical waveform reconstruction
The direct measurement of few-cycle optical waveforms with arbitrary polarization and weak intensity is now made possible thanks to extreme ultraviolet interferometry with isolated attosecond pulses.
Scattering media: A channel of perfect transmission
New theoretical analysis predicts that the introduction of a carefully designed gain and loss profile into a scattering medium could enable the unperturbed flow of light with constant, uniform intensity.
Optical physics: Transparent perfect mirror
Plasmonics: Femtosecond polarization switching
High-speed control of polarization may lead to ultrafast modulators and help explore polarization-dependent ultrafast dynamics in matter. Now, femtosecond polarization switching is realized through intraband optical excitation in an ultrathin semiconductor layer.Nature Photonics 11, 336–337
Quantum optics: Cosmic random numbers