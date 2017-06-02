News and Views |
Astronomy and astrophysics
Astronomy and astrophysics are the study of objects and phenomena that are found beyond our solar system. This combines theoretical simulations and observation with both terrestrial and space-craft-borne instruments of the electromagnetic radiation and high-energy particles emitted by celestial bodies.
Nature Astronomy 1, 0140
High-energy astrophysics: A rare Galactic antimatter source?
Galaxy clusters: Waking Perseus
Research |
A giant planet undergoing extreme-ultraviolet irradiation by its hot massive-star host
The giant planet KELT-9b has a dayside temperature of about 4,600 K, which is sufficiently high to dissociate molecules and to evaporate its atmosphere, owing to its hot stellar host.
Research |
Differential neutrino condensation onto cosmic structure
Coevolving millions of cold dark matter particles and neutrinos within one N-body simulation, TianNu, shows that regions of similar dark matter density can have different neutrino densities. These density variations may have an effect on the cosmic structure.Nature Astronomy 1, 0143
Research |
In vacuo dispersion features for gamma-ray-burst neutrinos and photons
Ultrarelativistic photons and neutrinos from gamma-ray bursts offer a testbed for quantum gravity effects that would lead to an energy dependence of the travel times. A statistical analysis of astrophysical data shows that this behaviour may have been observed.Nature Astronomy 1, 0139
Research |
Quantitative evaluation of gender bias in astronomical publications from citation counts
Gender discrimination is very much an issue in academia generally and in astronomy specifically. Through machine learning techniques, astronomy papers authored by women are shown to have 10% systematically fewer citations than those authored by men.Nature Astronomy 1, 0141
Research |
Rapidly star-forming galaxies adjacent to quasars at redshifts exceeding 6
Four galaxies discovered near quasars at redshifts exceeding 6 have star-formation rates that are high enough to explain the massive elliptical galaxies known to exist at redshifts of about 4.Nature 545, 457–461
Research |
Constraints on pulsar masses from the maximum observed glitch
Using an innovative method, the mass of a pulsar can be constrained using the maximum ‘glitch’ in the star’s rotational frequency: the bigger the glitch, the lower the mass. This method is used to estimate the mass of all observed glitchers.Nature Astronomy 1, 0134
News |
Hubble sees light bending around nearby star
Rare astronomical observation shows effects of relativity.
News |
NASA’s dark-energy probe faces cost crisis
Space agency takes a hard look at plans for its next big space observatory.
Research Highlights |
Transient sky: Fast radio bursts down underNature Astronomy 1, 0174
News and Views |
Supernovae: The explosion in a bubble
The story behind the supernova remnant RCW 86 might be one of the most wondrous ever told.Nature Astronomy 1, 0140
News and Views |
Positron annihilation in the Galaxy has been observed for half a century now, but the positron sources have not been identified yet. A rare class of supernovae is now suggested to be the main positron producer.
Comments and Opinion |
Rhythm of the Sun
Choreographer Alexander Whitley, scientist Hugh Mortimer and educator Rachel Evans discuss the dance work 8 Minutes with Nature Astronomy.Nature Astronomy 1, 0160