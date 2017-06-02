News and Views |
Atomic and molecular physics
Atomic and molecular physics it the study of the properties, dynamics and interactions of the basic (but not fundamental) building blocks of matter. A crucial component of this is understanding the behaviour of the electrons that surround the atomic nucleus; these dynamics dominate the way atoms and molecules interact with their environment.
Featured
News and Views |
Quantum physics: A firmer grip on the Hubbard model
News and Views |
Quantum simulation: Probing information scrambling
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Local probe of single phonon dynamics in warm ion crystals
An exhausting characterization of the coherence properties of quantum system becomes challenging with increasing system size. Here the authors demonstrate that phonon autocorrelation functions and quantum discord can be measured with local control, and validate it in a string of 42 trapped ions.Nature Communications 8, 15712
Research | | open
Parity-time-symmetric quantum critical phenomena
Parity-time (PT) symmetry has been mainly studied in optical and weakly interacting open quantum systems without many-body correlations. Here the authors show that in a strongly correlated many-body system the interplay between correlations and PT symmetry leads to the emergence of new critical phenomena.Nature Communications 8, 15791
Research | | open
Disentangling Auger decays in O2 by photoelectron-ion coincidencesScientific Reports 7, 2899
Research | | open
Measuring finite-range phase coherence in an optical lattice using Talbot interferometry
Quantum gas experiments are useful to study non-equilibrium many-body dynamics. Here, the authors demonstrate how the Talbot effect can be used to measure the spreading of phase coherence of ultracold atoms in an optical lattice.Nature Communications 8, 15601
Research |
Femtosecond response of polyatomic molecules to ultra-intense hard X-rays
Upon exposure to ultra-intense, hard X-ray pulses, polyatomic molecules containing one heavy atom reach a much higher degree of ionization than do individual heavy atoms, contrary to previous assumptions.Nature 546, 129–132
News and Comment
News |
Physicists have finally created a 2D magnet
Just one atom thick, the magnet will allow researchers to perform previously impossible experiments.
Research Highlights |
Ultracold gases: Search for the seed
News and Views |
Quantum electrodynamics: Hyperfine puzzle?
Improved-accuracy measurements of the ground-state hyperfine splitting in highly charged bismuth ions reveal a surprising discrepancy with the predictions of quantum electrodynamics.Nature Physics 13, 533–534
Research Highlights |
Special relativity: Ticking clocks
News and Views |
The Hubbard model describes the behaviour of interacting quantum particles, but many of its properties remain unknown. A system of ultracold atoms could provide the key to determining the model's underlying physics. See Letter p.462
News and Views |
Quantum information encoded in one of many interacting particles quickly becomes scrambled. A set of tools for tracking this process is on its way.