Fluid dynamics

Definition

Fluid dynamics is the study of the motion of liquids, gases and plasmas. Flow is dependent on the intrinsic properties of the matter itself, such as compressibility, viscosity and density. Example systems are a liquid flowing through a pipe or capillary, air moving across an aeroplane wing, and plasma motion in a stars magnetic field.

