Fluid dynamics
Fluid dynamics is the study of the motion of liquids, gases and plasmas. Flow is dependent on the intrinsic properties of the matter itself, such as compressibility, viscosity and density. Example systems are a liquid flowing through a pipe or capillary, air moving across an aeroplane wing, and plasma motion in a stars magnetic field.
Widom Lines in Binary Mixtures of Supercritical FluidsScientific Reports 7, 3028
Light generated bubble for microparticle propulsionScientific Reports 7, 2815
The sands of time run faster near the end
Hourglasses measure time because the discharge rate of dry sand is constant. Here Koivisto et al. show that when such a system contains water there is a surge in discharge because the fluid drains faster than the grains, which might help us understand the transport of grains in silos.Nature Communications 8, 15551
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Flow without friction is a strange phenomenon usually seen in quantum fluids that are cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, but features of superfluidity have now been seen with polaritons at ambient conditions.
Reply to 'Boundary effects on currents around ciliated larvae'Nature Physics 13, 521–522
Boundary effects on currents around ciliated larvaeNature Physics 13, 520–521
Water purification: No-filter filtrationNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0049
Active soft matter: Toroidal swimmersNature Physics 13, 321
Fluid dynamics: Water flows out of touch
Superhydrophobic surfaces reduce the frictional drag between water and solid materials, but this effect is often temporary. The realization of sustained drag reduction has applications for water vehicles and pipeline flows.Nature 541, 161–162