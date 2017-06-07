News and Views |
Applied physics
Applied physics is the study of physics for a practical purpose, as opposed to physics motived solely for an improved fundamental understanding. This includes technological advances such as the development of electronics, photonics and device physics, or improving practical investigations, such as experimental nuclear physics and experimental particle physics.
Nature 546, 214–215
Optical physics: One ring to multiplex them all
High-speed communication systems that use optical fibres often require hundreds of lasers. An approach that replaces these lasers with a single, ring-shaped optical device offers many technical advantages. See Letter p.274Nature 546, 214–215
Why US nuclear sites are a ticking time bomb
The Department of Energy needs to prioritize the clean-up of nuclear waste.
Nanoprobe detects the force of swimming bacteria
The optical fibre is several times more sensitive than other techniques.
Sticky gripper can lift flasks and tomatoes
A gecko-inspired adhesive could help robots to climb bumpy walls and grasp fragile objects.
3D-printed device makes clean steam
The evaporator uses solar energy to efficiently purify water.
Ink-free printing creates lasting pictures
A laser-based technique has been used to make high-resolution colour images that don’t fade.