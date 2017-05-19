News and Views | | open
Plasma physics is the study of a state of matter comprising charged particles. Plasmas are usually created by heating a gas until the electrons become detached from their parent atom or molecule. This so-called ionization can also be achieved using high-power laser light or microwaves. Plasmas are found naturally in stars and in space.
Tunable Magneto-Optical Kerr Effects of Nanoporous Thin FilmsScientific Reports 7, 2889
Single-stage plasma-based correlated energy spread compensation for ultrahigh 6D brightness electron beams
Controlling and improving electron beam parameters are crucial for their application in free electron laser and X-ray sources. Here the authors generate quality electron beams with reduced energy spread from plasma accelerators by using a tailored escort electron bunch with the main accelerating bunch.Nature Communications 8, 15705
Experimental discrimination of ion stopping models near the Bragg peak in highly ionized matter
The energy loss of ions in plasma is a challenging issue in inertial confinement fusion and many theoretical models exist on ion-stopping power. Here, the authors use laser-generated plasma probed by accelerator-produced ions in experiments to discriminate various ion stopping models near the Bragg peak.Nature Communications 8, 15693
An ultra-high gain and efficient amplifier based on Raman amplification in plasmaScientific Reports 7, 2400
Novel efficient THz undulator using a laser-driven wireLight: Science & Applications 6, e17063
Nuclear fusion: Stellar fieldworkNature Physics 12, 1094
Space plasmas: A journey through scales
Direct satellite observations of energy transfer between large and small space plasma scales contribute to our understanding of how matter in the Universe gets hot.Nature Physics 12, 1092–1093
Laser–plasma acceleration: Surf's upNature Physics 12, 893
Remote-handling challenges in fusion research and beyond
Energy-producing nuclear fusion reactions taking place in tokamaks cause radiation damage and radioactivity. Remote-handling technology for repairing and replacing in-vessel components has evolved enormously over the past two decades — and is now being deployed elsewhere too.Nature Physics 12, 391–393
Comments and Opinion |
Building the way to fusion energy
Construction of the ITER tokamak, arguably the largest scientific project ever, is well under way in the south of France. Nature Physics spoke with ITER's Director-General, Bernard Bigot, about the challenges ahead — a conversation about physics, engineering, politics and culture.Nature Physics 12, 395–397