Imaging is the visual representation of a subject. Imaging methods may provide a two-dimensional depiction of a surface or a three-dimensional reconstruction, they may use special probes or modalities to track specific molecular features, and they may use invasive or non-invasive means to visualize the internal components of a subject.
Compressive hyperspectral time-resolved wide-field fluorescence lifetime imaging
Single-pixel system enables hyperspectral fluorescent lifetime imaging.
Genetically encoded fluorescent sensors reveal dynamic regulation of NADPH metabolism
Genetically encoded iNap sensors allow imaging of NADPH with high spatiotemporal resolution in living systems. The iNaps cover physiologically relevant NADPH concentrations and are demonstrated in mammalian cells and live zebrafish.
Quantitative mRNA imaging throughout the entire Drosophila brain
Improved fluorescence in situ hybridization enables smFISH in cleared whole-mount Drosophila brains with confocal microscopy; a custom Bessel beam structured illumination microscope allows single-mRNA detection across the entire brain.
Cell imaging: An intracellular dance visualized
The development of a microscopy technique that enables observation of the interactions between six types of organelle, in 3D and over time, holds promise for improving our understanding of intracellular processes.
Dementia: Imaging signatures identified for dementia subtypes
Optogenetics: Switching with red and blue
Multiple optogenetic technologies are required to control biological activity simultaneously with different colors of light. Optimizing a near-infrared-induced heterodimerization system, which can be combined with blue-light-controlled domains, enables precise spatiotemporal control of target molecules in live mammalian cells.
Unraveling cell-to-cell signaling networks with chemical biology
Cell-to-cell signaling networks, although poorly understood, guide tissue development, regulate tissue function and may become dysregulated in disease. Chemical biologists can develop the next generation of tools to untangle these complex and dynamic networks of interacting cells.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 564–568
Synthetic biology: Return to senderNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Photoacoustic tomography: Breathtaking whole-body imaging
High-frame-rate, high-resolution photoacoustic computed tomography reveals, for small live animals, the brain's functional connectivity and the dynamics of breathing, blood oxygenation and circulating melanoma cells.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0075