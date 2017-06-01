Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2643
Research | | open
Imaging of pH in vivo using hyperpolarized 13C-labelled zymonic acid
Local pH alterations can be manifestations of pathologies such as cancer, inflammation and ischaemia. Here Düwel et al. show hyperpolarized 13C-labelled zymonic acid can be used as a non-invasive probe to map and measure pH in vivo, suggesting it as a candidate for clinical imaging and a diagnostic tool.Nature Communications 8, 15126
Research | | open
Live cell imaging of single genomic loci with quantum dot-labeled TALEs
Visualizing single genomic loci in living cells remains technically challenging. Here the authors adopt a strategy of labelling a pair of transcription activator-like effectors (TALEs) with differently coloured quantum dots and use them to identify integrated HIV-1 proviral DNA sequences in living cells.Nature Communications 8, 15318
Research | | open
Quantitative volumetric Raman imaging of three dimensional cell cultures
Advances in chemical imaging capability can add to our understanding of complex cellular systems. Here the authors develop a framework for label-free quantitative volumetric Raman spectroscopic imaging and use it to visualize and quantify biomolecules in various 3D cellular systems.Nature Communications 8, 14843
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: On target — theranostic imaging for aggressive diseaseNature Reviews Urology 14, 7
News and Views |
Imaging: Focusing light on the vulnerable plaque
A new report has demonstrated the combined use of optical coherence tomography and molecular imaging within human coronary arteries. This combination provides a unique opportunity to look at plaque from a view not previously possible, opening the field for greater understanding of plaque biology in research and clinical practice.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 253–255
News |
The Author File: Daniel J. Müller
A new way to quantify ligand-binding interactions of individual membrane proteins.Nature Methods 12, 797
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Mass spectrometry imaging with MALDI-2Nature Methods 12, 387
Research Highlights |
Sensors and probes: Finding new RNA mimics of GFPNature Methods 12, 16
Research Highlights |
Microscopy: Closing in on video-rate STED nanoscopyNature Methods 12, 173