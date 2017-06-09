Optical imaging
Optical imaging includes a variety of imaging techniques that rely on illumination light in the ultraviolet, visible and infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. The term typically excludes classical microscopy techniques in favour of larger scale imaging methods that rely on the detection of ballistic or diffusive photons, or the photoacoustic effect.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Targeted Patching and Dendritic Ca2+ Imaging in Nonhuman Primate Brain in vivoScientific Reports 7, 2874
Research | | open
Photoacoustic imaging of voltage responses beyond the optical diffusion limitScientific Reports 7, 2561
Research |
Precision assessment of label-free psoriasis biomarkers with ultra-broadband optoacoustic mesoscopy
Ultra-broadband optoacoustic mesoscopy implemented in a handheld device enables the visualization of vascular patterns in the dermis and sub-dermis of psoriasis patients, and the quantification of inflammatory biomarkers of psoriasis.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0068
Research |
Large-field-of-view imaging by multi-pupil adaptive optics
Adaptive optics can counteract optical aberrations within tissues, but the field of view is typically limited. Multi-pupil adaptive optics expands the area that can be imaged, and this is demonstrated by multiple applications in the mouse brain imaging.Nature Methods 14, 581–583
News and Comment
News and Views |
Photoacoustic tomography: Breathtaking whole-body imaging
High-frame-rate, high-resolution photoacoustic computed tomography reveals, for small live animals, the brain's functional connectivity and the dynamics of breathing, blood oxygenation and circulating melanoma cells.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0075
News and Views |
Optical imaging: Resolutely deep and fast
Functionalized quantum dots emitting short-wavelength infrared light enable small-animal imaging with deep penetration, high spatial resolution and fast acquisition speeds.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0064
Editorial |
Brighter cancer probes
The early detection of cancer demands translatable light-emitting or light-collecting probes with unprecedented levels of sensitivity and specificity.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0067
News and Views |
Laser imaging: Mapping cell dynamics at visible wavelengthsNature Photonics 11, 214
Correspondence |
eC-CLEM: flexible multidimensional registration software for correlative microscopiesNature Methods 14, 102–103
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Solid stress indicates tumour pathology