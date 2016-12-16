Research | | open
Diffusion tensor imaging
Diffusion tensor imaging is a magnetic resonance imaging method that measures the diffusion patterns of molecules in biological tissue. These patterns provide information on the microscopic structure of the tissue. The technique is commonly used to image neuronal fibre tracts.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Comments and Opinion |
Rethinking segregation and integration: contributions of whole-brain modelling
The brain balances the segregation and integration of incoming information to facilitate flexible cognition and behaviour. In this Opinion article, Deco and colleagues argue that whole-brain computational modelling based on neuroimaging data can provide insights into these segregation and integration processes.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 430–439
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
