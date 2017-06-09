Fluorescence imaging
Fluorescence imaging is the visualization of fluorescent dyes or proteins as labels for molecular processes or structures. It enables a wide range of experimental observations including the location and dynamics of gene expression, protein expression and molecular interactions in cells and tissues.
Compressive hyperspectral time-resolved wide-field fluorescence lifetime imaging
Single-pixel system enables hyperspectral fluorescent lifetime imaging.
Genetically encoded fluorescent sensors reveal dynamic regulation of NADPH metabolism
Genetically encoded iNap sensors allow imaging of NADPH with high spatiotemporal resolution in living systems. The iNaps cover physiologically relevant NADPH concentrations and are demonstrated in mammalian cells and live zebrafish.
Quantitative mRNA imaging throughout the entire Drosophila brain
Improved fluorescence in situ hybridization enables smFISH in cleared whole-mount Drosophila brains with confocal microscopy; a custom Bessel beam structured illumination microscope allows single-mRNA detection across the entire brain.
Fast high-resolution miniature two-photon microscopy for brain imaging in freely behaving mice
FHIRM-TPM is a miniature two-photon microscope capable of imaging fluorescently labeled neurons in the brains of freely behaving mice. It allows for imaging of spines or recording of neural activity with a frame rate up to 40 Hz.
