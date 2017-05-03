Latest Research and Reviews
Bladder cancer
Urothelial bladder cancer is one of the most common, and most deadly, malignant diseases worldwide. This Primer summarizes the current epidemiological and outcome data of patients with this disease, as well as describing how new molecular subtyping strategies might improve patient care in the future.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17022
Advances in image enhancement in colonoscopy for detection of adenomas
Various technologies and systems have been developed to improve adenoma detection rate during colonoscopy and thereby reduce colorectal cancer incidence. Here, Matsuda and colleagues discuss how add-on devices, colonoscope advances and image-enhanced endoscopy might assist in the detection of polyps and adenomas.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 305–314
Role of endoscopy in early oesophageal cancer
Endoscopy is vital for detection and treatment of early oesophageal cancer. Here, Ragunath and Mannath discuss current and emerging imaging technologies that might improve detection of oesophageal lesions. Endotherapy techniques, including ablation therapy, endoscopic resection and endoscopic submucosal dissection, are also explored.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 720–730
Cardiovascular devices: Potent angioscopy for weak plaques
A new endoscope provides high-resolution structural and biochemical videos of human atherosclerotic plaques.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0035
Endoscopy: Chromoendoscopy in IBD: indispensable in real-life screening
Long-standing IBD is associated with an increased risk of neoplasia. Chromoendoscopy was proven to be the most sensitive modality for dysplasia detection in several clinical trials, but a new study has now shown it to be an effective screening strategy in a routine clinical setting, further warranting its implementation into real-world practice.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 688–690
Integration and utilization of modern technologies in nephrolithiasis research
Despite large numbers of patients being affected by stones, a surprising lack of knowledge exists on the relevance of stone compositions and pathological features to the outcomes of patients with stones. Here authors describe the potential of new technologies such as high-resolution endoscopes, and micro-CT imaging to address this lack of knowledge.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 549–557
Paediatrics: Diagnostic yield of paediatric lower gastrointestinal endoscopy
In a recent study, Kawada et al. conducted a retrospective analysis of paediatric patients who had undergone lower gastrointestinal endoscopy to evaluate its use as a diagnostic tool. This under-studied area deserves critique within a modern framework of expectation for the routine yield for this invasive investigation in standard paediatric gastroenterology practice.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 382–384
Therapy: Positioning of dilation in eosinophilic oesophagitis
Eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE) is a clinicopathological condition. In addition to drugs and diets, dilation is an established treatment modality. Although the procedure was once considered risky, results from a new study add to the evidence that oesophageal dilation can be considered a safe and effective intervention to relieve dysphagia, the primary symptom of EoE.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 192–194
