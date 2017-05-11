Functional magnetic resonance imaging
Functional magnetic resonance imaging is a non-invasive method for measuring brain activity. It uses magnetic resonance imaging to map blood oxygenation levels in the brain and estimate changes in blood flow that are correlated with brain activity.
Neural coding of prior expectations in hierarchical intention inferenceScientific Reports 7, 1278
Enhancing studies of the connectome in autism using the autism brain imaging data exchange IIScientific Data 4, 170010
Longitudinal test-retest neuroimaging data from healthy young adults in southwest ChinaScientific Data 4, 170017
Scanning the horizon: towards transparent and reproducible neuroimaging research
Neuroimaging techniques are increasingly applied by the wider neuroscience community. However, problems such as low statistical power, flexibility in data analysis and software issues pose challenges to interpreting neuroimaging data in a meaningful and reliable way. Here, Poldrack et al. discuss these and other problems, and suggest solutions.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 115–126
The contribution of the human posterior parietal cortex to episodic memory
Recent human neuroimaging studies suggest that, in addition to its role in visuospatial and sensorimotor processes, the posterior parietal cortex (PPC) also plays an important part in episodic memory retrieval. Here, Sestieri, Shulman and Corbetta present a functional–anatomical model of the involvement of the PPC in memory retrieval.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 183–192
Imaging biomarkers and biotypes for depression
A new study identifies four distinct 'biotypes' of depression on the basis of fMRI resting-state functional connectivity in a diverse sample of more than 1,000 individuals. The biotypes are diagnostic of depression and predict treatment response.Nature Medicine 23, 16–17
Towards a mechanistic understanding of the human subcortex
The anatomical complexity and location of the human subcortex render it difficult to study by MRI in vivo. Here, Forstmann et al. argue that understanding subcortex function may be facilitated by combining in vivo and post-mortem ultra-high field MRI, post-mortem histology and modelling approaches.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 57–65
Astrocyte endfeet march to the beat of different vessels
During synaptic activation, the function of astrocyte endfeet depends on the vascular target: at the capillary, but not at the arteriole, a newly described P2X1R–phospholipase D2 pathway modulates prostaglandin E2 release and vessel dilation.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1539–1541
Brain imaging: Cross-sex hormones alter grey matter structuresNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 686
Cerebral cortex: Multi-modal mapping
Using data from the Human Connectome Project and a semi-automated neuroanatomical approach, a study has generated a new multi-modal parcellation of the human cerebral cortex.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 536