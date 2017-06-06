Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Deletion of a mycobacterial divisome factor collapses single-cell phenotypic heterogeneity
The mycobacterial protein LamA functions as an inhibitor of cell wall synthesis at the nascent cell pole, contributing to asymmetry in polar growth, and could represent a much-needed target for the development of anti-tuberculosis therapies.Nature 546, 153–157
Research | | open
Flatbed epi relief-contrast cellular monitoring system for stable cell cultureScientific Reports 7, 1897
Research | | open
Long-term growth data of Escherichia coli at a single-cell levelScientific Data 4, 170036
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Software tools for single-cell tracking and quantification of cellular and molecular propertiesNature Biotechnology 34, 703–706
Research Highlights |
Neurogastroenterology: New view of enteric nervous system development
Research Highlights |
Techniques & applications: Shedding light on peptidoglycan growthNature Reviews Microbiology 10, 802
News |
Lights, camera, action for cells
Time-lapse films reveal the functions of human genes.
Research Highlights |
Where do you come from?
Live-cell time-lapse imaging of somatic cells undergoing reprogramming raises interesting questions about the mechanism of the process.Nature Methods 7, 488–489
News and Views |
Timing is everything in the human embryo
A noninvasive imaging method for predicting how human embryos will develop may improve the success and safety of in vitro fertilization.Nature Biotechnology 28, 1025–1026