X-ray tomography

Definition

X-ray tomography, or X-ray computed tomography, is a method for generating 3-dimensional imaged volumes from 2-dimensional X-ray image slices. X-ray imaging is based on the differential absorption or scattering of an X-ray source to reveal the internal attributes of a structure or specimen; it is commonly used in medical imaging.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment