X-ray tomography
X-ray tomography, or X-ray computed tomography, is a method for generating 3-dimensional imaged volumes from 2-dimensional X-ray image slices. X-ray imaging is based on the differential absorption or scattering of an X-ray source to reveal the internal attributes of a structure or specimen; it is commonly used in medical imaging.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Visualization of a Mammalian Mitochondrion by Coherent X-ray Diffractive ImagingScientific Reports 7, 1850
Research | | open
X-ray computed tomography library of shark anatomy and lower jaw surface modelsScientific Data 4, 170047
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Small-angle X-ray scattering reaches new dimensionsNature Methods 13, 15
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: Zooming in on nuclear logistics
Cryo-electron tomography, single-particle analysis and cross-linking mass spectroscopy join forces to solve the nuclear pore scaffold puzzle.Nature Methods 11, 126–127
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Embryos under the X-ray
X-ray imaging using synchrotron radiation reveals the cellular choreography of a developing frog embryo in spectacular detail.Nature Methods 10, 603
News |
Tantalum oxide nanoparticles for X-ray imaging of articular cartilage
Tantalum oxide nanoparticles could be useful as an X-ray contrast agent for imaging articular cartilage.
News |
Dental X-rays linked to brain tumoursBritish Dental Journal 212, 360