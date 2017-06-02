3-D reconstruction
3D reconstruction is the process of generating a computer model of the 3D (3-dimensional) appearance of an object from a set of two-dimensional images. It is common in computer vision and medicine using, for example, serial sections generated by computed tomography (CT), electron microscopy or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Volumetric chemical imaging by stimulated Raman projection microscopy and tomography
Recent advances have enabled high-speed three-dimensional optical imaging through the use of fluorescent markers. Here, Chen et al. integrate stimulated Raman imaging into those methods, enabling the label-free and chemically specific volumetric imaging of complex samples.Nature Communications 8, 15117
Research | | open
X-ray computed tomography library of shark anatomy and lower jaw surface modelsScientific Data 4, 170047
Research | | open
Quantitative volumetric Raman imaging of three dimensional cell cultures
Advances in chemical imaging capability can add to our understanding of complex cellular systems. Here the authors develop a framework for label-free quantitative volumetric Raman spectroscopic imaging and use it to visualize and quantify biomolecules in various 3D cellular systems.Nature Communications 8, 14843
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Volumetric imaging in a snapshot
Microscopes that render tissue-volume images from single snapshots are making their way into biology.Nature Methods 10, 37
Correspondence |
DAOSTORM: an algorithm for high- density super-resolution microscopyNature Methods 8, 279–280
Research Highlights |
Clarifying brain structure, literally
A fluorescence-compatible tissue-clearing reagent enables light microscopy–based imaging deep in the mouse brain.Nature Methods 8, 793
Research Highlights |
One-shot structure determination
By sampling a two-dimensional diffraction pattern on a spherical detector, three-dimensional structure determination of single molecules should be possible from a single measurement.Nature Methods 7, 96–97
News and Views |
An in-depth view
Two fluorescence microscopy techniques provide alternative routes to obtaining three-dimensional super-resolution images with greater axial depth.Nature Methods 8, 304–305