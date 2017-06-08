Magnetic resonance imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive biomedical imaging technique that uses a strong oscillating magnetic field to induce endogenous atoms such as hydrogen, or exogenously added contrast agents, to emit radiowaves that are detected and used to generate two and three-dimensional images of a living subject in the MRI scanner.
Latest Research and Reviews
Morphologic and biometric evaluation of chick embryo eyes in ovo using 7 Tesla MRIScientific Reports 7, 2648
Towards ultimate low frequency air-core magnetometer sensitivityScientific Reports 7, 2269
Brain Structural Networks Associated with Intelligence and Visuomotor AbilityScientific Reports 7, 2177
News and Comment
Dementia: Imaging signatures identified for dementia subtypes
Stroke: Cortical superficial siderosis absent in CADASILNature Reviews Neurology 13, 318
Sensors and probes: A magnetic alternative to FRET
A new approach measures nanoscale distances based on magnetic resonance tuning.Nature Methods 14, 336–337
Osteoarthritis: A new tool for measuring synovial inflammationNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 258
Biosensors: Distance makes the signal grow strongerNature Reviews Materials 2, 17011
Prostate cancer: Improving diagnosis — can MP-MRI fulfil its PROMIS?Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 137