Magnetic resonance imaging

Definition

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive biomedical imaging technique that uses a strong oscillating magnetic field to induce endogenous atoms such as hydrogen, or exogenously added contrast agents, to emit radiowaves that are detected and used to generate two and three-dimensional images of a living subject in the MRI scanner.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment