Ultrasound
Ultrasound is a non-invasive imaging technique that uses the differential reflectance of acoustic waves at ultrasonic frequencies to detect objects and measure distances. It is commonly used for medical imaging of internal organs and developing fetuses during pregnancy.
Improved shear wave motion detection using coded excitation for transient elastographyScientific Reports 7, 44483
Quantitative analysis of echogenicity for patients with thyroid nodulesScientific Reports 6, 35632
Undifferentiated arthritis: Abatacept for treating ACPA-negative UA?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 692
Imaging: Localization microscopy goes ultrasonic
Ultrafast ultrasound microscopy allows for super-resolution ultrasound imaging of vasculature in whole organs.Nature Methods 13, 11
Imaging: Ultrasonic lensNature Photonics 9, 553
Diagnosis: A step closer to screening for curable pancreatic cancer?
Early detection is the best opportunity to decrease cancer mortality rates. As such, a new study has made a head-to-head comparison of endoscopic ultrasonography and MRI for the detection of pancreatic lesions in high-risk asymptomatic individuals. Using multiple techniques for detection and screening could be the best approach.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 431–432
Sensors and probes: Microbially produced ultrasound reportersNature Methods 11, 476
Imaging: Activatable photoacoustic probesNature Methods 11, 230