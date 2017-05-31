Cell signalling

Definition

Cell signalling is the mechanism by which stimuli are transmitted via a signalling cascade to effector molecules that orchestrate the appropriate response. Types of cell signalling pathways include checkpoint signalling, lipid signalling, growth signalling, nutrient signalling, insulin signalling, stress signalling, morphogen signalling, Hippo signalling, TOR signalling and integrin signalling.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.

    • Qicheng Ni
    • , Yanyun Gu
    • , Yun Xie
    • , Qinglei Yin
    • , Hongli Zhang
    • , Aifang Nie
    • , Wenyi Li
    • , Yanqiu Wang
    • , Guang Ning
    • , Weiqing Wang
    •  & Qidi Wang
    Nature Communications 8, 15755

  • Research | | open

    PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.

    • Elena Campaner
    • , Alessandra Rustighi
    • , Alessandro Zannini
    • , Alberto Cristiani
    • , Silvano Piazza
    • , Yari Ciani
    • , Ori Kalid
    • , Gali Golan
    • , Erkan Baloglu
    • , Sharon Shacham
    • , Barbara Valsasina
    • , Ulisse Cucchi
    • , Agnese Chiara Pippione
    • , Marco Lucio Lolli
    • , Barbara Giabbai
    • , Paola Storici
    • , Paolo Carloni
    • , Giulia Rossetti
    • , Federica Benvenuti
    • , Ezia Bello
    • , Maurizio D’Incalci
    • , Elisa Cappuzzello
    • , Antonio Rosato
    •  & Giannino Del Sal
    Nature Communications 8, 15772

  • Research | | open

    The role of morphological alterations in the mitochondrial inner-membrane in regulating mitochondrial division are unknown. Here, the authors describe spontaneous and repetitive constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment, and suggest this acts as a priming event for efficient mitochondrial division.

    • Bongki Cho
    • , Hyo Min Cho
    • , Youhwa Jo
    • , Hee Dae Kim
    • , Myungjae Song
    • , Cheil Moon
    • , Hyongbum Kim
    • , Kyungjin Kim
    • , Hiromi Sesaki
    • , Im Joo Rhyu
    • , Hyun Kim
    •  & Woong Sun
    Nature Communications 8, 15754

  • Research | | open

    Caveolae and their major constituent Caveolin-1 (CAV1) play an important role in signalling pathways involved in inflammation, but regulators of CAV1 protein stability are unknown. Here, the authors show that E3 ubiquitin ligase ZNRF1 induces degradation of CAV1 in response to TLR4 activation, and mediates the pro-inflammatory response both in vitro and in vivo.

    • Chih-Yuan Lee
    • , Ting-Yu Lai
    • , Meng-Kun Tsai
    • , Yung-Chi Chang
    • , Yu-Hsin Ho
    • , I-Shing Yu
    • , Tzu-Wen Yeh
    • , Chih-Chang Chou
    • , You-Sheng Lin
    • , Toby Lawrence
    •  & Li-Chung Hsu
    Nature Communications 8, 15502
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment