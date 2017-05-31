News and Views |
Cell signalling
Cell signalling is the mechanism by which stimuli are transmitted via a signalling cascade to effector molecules that orchestrate the appropriate response. Types of cell signalling pathways include checkpoint signalling, lipid signalling, growth signalling, nutrient signalling, insulin signalling, stress signalling, morphogen signalling, Hippo signalling, TOR signalling and integrin signalling.
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Optogenetics: Switching with red and blue
Signal Transduction: Notch catches a Jagged edgeNature Chemical Biology 13, 570–571
Raptor regulates functional maturation of murine beta cells
mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.Nature Communications 8, 15755
A covalent PIN1 inhibitor selectively targets cancer cells by a dual mechanism of action
PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.Nature Communications 8, 15772
Constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment is a priming event for mitochondrial division
The role of morphological alterations in the mitochondrial inner-membrane in regulating mitochondrial division are unknown. Here, the authors describe spontaneous and repetitive constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment, and suggest this acts as a priming event for efficient mitochondrial division.Nature Communications 8, 15754
Nutrient acquisition strategies of mammalian cells
A review of cellular strategies for nutrient sensing and acquisition, including how these strategies can be exploited by cancer cells.Nature 546, 234–242
The ubiquitin ligase ZNRF1 promotes caveolin-1 ubiquitination and degradation to modulate inflammation
Caveolae and their major constituent Caveolin-1 (CAV1) play an important role in signalling pathways involved in inflammation, but regulators of CAV1 protein stability are unknown. Here, the authors show that E3 ubiquitin ligase ZNRF1 induces degradation of CAV1 in response to TLR4 activation, and mediates the pro-inflammatory response both in vitro and in vivo.Nature Communications 8, 15502
Autophagy: Membrane contacts lend a hand
Extended synaptotagmins that tether ER and cell membranes also promote autophagy by regulating phosphoinositide 3-kinase.
EGFR probes matrix stiffness
Mechanical control of antigen uptake
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Multiple optogenetic technologies are required to control biological activity simultaneously with different colors of light. Optimizing a near-infrared-induced heterodimerization system, which can be combined with blue-light-controlled domains, enables precise spatiotemporal control of target molecules in live mammalian cells.
Unraveling cell-to-cell signaling networks with chemical biology
Cell-to-cell signaling networks, although poorly understood, guide tissue development, regulate tissue function and may become dysregulated in disease. Chemical biologists can develop the next generation of tools to untangle these complex and dynamic networks of interacting cells.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 564–568