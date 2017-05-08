Morphogen signalling
Morphogens are diffusible molecules that elicit signalling responses in surrounding cells in a concentration dependent manner. They modulate gene expression in a graded manner to provide positional information in developing embryos to ensure correct body patterning and formation of body structures both in vertebrate and in invertebrate organisms.
Lipid-mediated Wnt protein stabilization enables serum-free culture of human organ stem cells
There are two technical impediments for using purified Wnt proteins in serum-free stem cell cultures: rapid loss of activity and toxicity of detergents to stem cell self-renewal. Here, the authors show that lipid-stabilized Wnt3a can establish long-term culture of human intestinal and liver organoids.Nature Communications 8, 14578
Nuclear relocation of Kss1 contributes to the specificity of the mating responseScientific Reports 7, 43636
Morphogens: How to grow wings
Two studies provide novel insights into how the Dpp morphogen regulates fly wing growth.
Cell signalling: Double duty for Dishevelled
Dishevelled recruits E3 ligases to WNT co-receptors to facilitate their degradation and the downregulation of WNT signalling.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 326–327
Development: Morphogen gradients revisited
Patterning and growth can proceed without an instructive gradient of secreted Wg.
Membrane trafficking: Extracellular space travel
Active WNTs are secreted on exosomes.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 13, 604–605
A new chisel for sculpting Darwin's endless forms
The distribution of secreted morphogens in a developing organ determines its form by instructing size, shape and pattern. Pentagone has been identified as a secreted factor that controls the distribution of the morphogen Decapentaplegic (Dpp) in the Drosophila melanogaster wing.Nature Cell Biology 12, 528–529