Stress signalling

Latest Research and Reviews
Oxidative stress and male infertility
High levels of seminal oxidative stress lead to sperm DNA damage and male factor infertility. In this review, the authors describe the mechanisms of oxidative-stress-induced male factor infertility, and how lifestyle-related interventions might reduce levels of seminal oxidative stress, ameliorate infertility and potentially improve the health of the children of men with high levels of seminal oxidative stress.
Immunometabolism: Stress-induced macrophage polarization
Activation of the IRE1α-mediated stress response pathway in adipose tissue macrophages suppresses M2 polarization.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 277
Immunometabolism: ER stress drives obesity by reducing energy expenditureNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Pancreas: FGF21 gets the juices flowingNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 126
Oncogenes: Coping with stress
Grabocka and Bar-Sagi have shown that cells expressing mutant KRAS upregulate SGs in response to stress, and that this enhances the survival of both KRAS-mutant and wild-type cells.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 76–77
Tumorigenesis: Networking: a survival guide
A subset of cancer cells is dependent on a large, stable multi-protein complex called the epichaperome for survival under conditions of stress.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 752
Organelle dynamics: RecovERy after stress
Selective autophagy that is dependent on the ER translocon component SEC62 mediates ER recovery following protein stress.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 738–739