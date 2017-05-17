Insulin signalling
Insulin signalling is initiated when secreted insulin or insulin-like growth factors bind to the plasma-membrane-localised insulin receptor. Insulin is secreted in response to increased blood glucose levels. Insulin binding to its receptor activates a cell signalling pathway that promotes glucose uptake.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
EGFR-dependent TOR-independent endocycles support Drosophila gut epithelial regeneration
In response to gut epithelial damage, Drosophila stem cells proliferate to produce large polyploid enterocytes (EC), which comprise the bulk of the epithelium. Here, the authors show that stress-dependent EGFR/MAP kinase signalling drives both endoreplication and cell growth in newborn ECs.Nature Communications 8, 15125
Research |
SWELL1 is a regulator of adipocyte size, insulin signalling and glucose homeostasis
Sah and colleagues show that the volume-sensitive ion channel SWELL1 regulates adipocyte insulin-PI(3)K-AKT2 signalling, glucose uptake and lipid content through interactions with GRB2/Cav1.Nature Cell Biology 19, 504–517
Reviews |
Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Type 1 diabetes mellitus is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by insulin deficiency due to pancreatic β-cell loss and results in hyperglycaemia. This Primer by Lernmark and colleagues describes this chronic disorder, which requires lifelong insulin administration and affects >500,000 children worldwide.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17016
Research | | open
Domain-dependent effects of insulin and IGF-1 receptors on signalling and gene expression
Despite being structurally similar, the insulin receptor (IR) and insulin growth factor I receptor (IGF1R) elicit distinct signalling pathways. Here the authors use receptor chimeras to unveil that IR and IGF1R signalling is related primarily to differences in their intracellular juxtamembrane region.Nature Communications 8, 14892
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Adipose and nonadipose effects of FGF21 delineatedNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 314
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Unlocking the secrets of adult human heightNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 190
Research Highlights |
Immunometabolism: Physiologic role of IL-1β in glucose homeostasisNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 128
News and Views |
Synthetic gene circuits: Insulin self-regulation
A self-adjusting synthetic gene circuit senses and reverses insulin resistance in animal models of diabetes and obesity.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0020
Research Highlights |
Synthetic biology: Designer cells tackle diabetes
Two studies report on two independent synthetic biology approaches to tackle hyperglycaemia and insulin resistance that are associated with diabetes.
Research Highlights |
Insulin signaling: At a snail's paceNature Chemical Biology 12, 889