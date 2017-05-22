RHO signalling

Definition

RHO signalling is a cell signalling pathway by which extracellular or intracellular stimuli promote activation of the small GTPase RHO. Cell adhesion, mechanical stress and membrane receptor signalling activate RHO, which signals through effectors to promote changes in cell adhesion and contractility, gene expression, cell division and proliferation, and other effects.

